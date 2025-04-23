AbTherx and Rondo Therapeutics Announce Multi-Program Antibody Discovery Collaboration

Partnership leverages AbTherx’s Atlas™ Binary Fixed Light Chain Mouse to accelerate Rondo’s pipeline of bispecific antibodies

AbTherx, Inc., a biotechnology company with innovative transgenic technologies that enable and accelerate antibody discovery, today announced a technology license agreement with Rondo Therapeutics. The partnership will leverage AbTherx's innovative Atlas Binary Fixed Light Chain Transgenic Mouse technology to deliver antibodies against targets selected by Rondo.

AbTherx's antibody discovery platform is powered by Atlas Mice, a suite of proprietary transgenic mouse technologies designed for unmatched performance and freedom-to-operate. This collaboration leverages AbTherx's novel, patent-pending Atlas Binary Fixed Light Chain Mouse, which enables native-like IgG bispecific antibodies that improve manufacturability and developability. This is accomplished by including two fixed light chain options, with optimized heavy-light chain pairing, that streamline bispecific antibody engineering and increase hit rates through an expanded antibody repertoire.

"We are excited to partner with the seasoned entrepreneurs and exceptional scientists at Rondo Therapeutics who have deep experience developing immune cell engaging bispecific antibodies," said Justin Mika, Chief Executive Officer of AbTherx. "AbTherx's antibody discovery technologies and capabilities complement Rondo's therapeutic expertise in immuno-oncology to provide an advantage that we believe will help bring new medicines to patients faster."

Under the terms of the agreement, Rondo has the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the collaboration. AbTherx will receive research payments and is eligible to receive downstream clinical and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales of products.

About Rondo Therapeutics

Rondo Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company exploring new frontiers in cancer therapy. Rondo is committed to advancing the field of immuno-oncology, with a focus on treating solid tumors that fail to respond to current therapies. Our solution is to create a new class of bispecific antibodies that safely engage the immune system to initiate and sustain a robust anti-tumor response and overcome the suppressive tumor microenvironment.

Learn more at: www.rondotx.com.

About AbTherx

AbTherx is advancing medicine with revolutionary technologies that accelerate and enable therapeutic antibody discovery. Through an exclusive license from Gilead Sciences, AbTherx has released Atlas™ Mice, a suite of novel transgenic technologies designed for unmatched performance and Freedom to Operate. For over 20 years, a core group of AbTherx's scientists have worked together to push the boundaries of antibody discovery technologies, resulting in more than 1,000 successful discovery campaigns and the development of 13 marketed therapeutics. AbTherx's industry-leading team creates transformative solutions to overcome the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. Committed to making its technologies accessible to all, AbTherx offers flexible partnering models that meet the needs of drug developers of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Borders

stacey@abtherx.com

SOURCE: AbTherx, Inc

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire