Ability Biotherapeutics Appoints Angèle Maki, PhD, as Chief Business Officer

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Antibodies--Ability Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company advancing logic-gated antibody therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Angèle Maki, PhD, as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Dr. Maki brings over 20 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience, including leadership roles in business development, licensing, and corporate venture across both emerging biotech ventures and global pharmaceutical companies. Her background includes senior positions at industry-leading organizations such as Medarex (now part of Bristol Myers Squibb), Genentech, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly and Company, and Callio Therapeutics.

In her new role, Dr. Maki will lead Ability’s business development strategy, driving global partnering efforts and cultivating new investor relationships to support the company’s growth. These strategic collaborations and financing initiatives will help advance autoimmune and oncology programs created with Ability’s proprietary AbiLeap™ platform toward the clinic, while unlocking its potential to generate new, highly specific, logic-gated antibody therapies across multiple indications.

“We are delighted to welcome Angèle to the leadership,” said Giles Day, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ability. “Her deep expertise in deal-making, licensing and strategic partnerships, together with her broad biotech and pharma experience and extensive global network, will be a major asset as we build strategic collaborations for the company. Her decision to step into an executive role after serving on our board of directors is a strong validation of Ability’s vision and momentum.”

“I am very excited to join Ability Biotherapeutics at this pivotal stage of growth,” said Dr. Maki. “Ability’s bold mission to revolutionize antibody therapies through its unique logic-gated approach, supported by generative AI and one of the largest human antibody databases, is immensely compelling. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success as it moves toward first-in-human studies and seeks to have a meaningful impact for patients.”

Ability Biotherapeutics is building a growing pipeline of logic-gated antibody therapeutics through its AbiLeap™ platform and is actively engaging with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The company welcomes partnership discussions to support development of its pipeline programs and explores collaborations on de novo therapeutic development. Dr. Maki and members of the Ability leadership team will be attending the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2026 and welcome the opportunity for partnering or investment conversations. For partnership inquiries, please contact partnering@ability.bio.

About Ability Biotherapeutics

Ability Biotherapeutics is the next-generation biotherapeutics company developing logic-gated antibodies with exceptional contextual selectivity and stability, driving safer, more effective immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary platform, AbiLeap™, uses generative AI powered by one of the largest and exclusively held, therapeutically relevant human antibody databases, providing distinct insights for sequence space exploration. Combining AI with in vitro display and screening technologies, AbiLeap™ generates fully human antibodies that are conditionally activated and multi-specific, directing therapeutic targeting to specific cells and disease sites. This approach enables solutions for indications with high unmet clinical needs by reducing toxicity and significantly broadening the therapeutic window, maximizing treatment benefits. Ability’s experienced team is committed to revolutionizing targeted therapeutics to transform patient outcomes and redefine industry standards. www.ability.bio

Information and interviews:

Stéphanie Bilodeau

Communication Advisor

Ability Biotherapeutics

stephanie@ability.bio