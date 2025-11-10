Abeona Therapeutics® Announces Date of Third Quarter Financial Results and Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

CLEVELAND, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results and corporate progress.

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. To access the call, dial 877-545-0523 (U.S. toll-free) or 973-528-0016 (international) and Entry Code: 922481 five minutes prior to the start of the call. A live, listen-only webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of Abeona’s website at https://investors.abeonatherapeutics.com/events. The archived webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the call.

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation



Abeona management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of the Abeona website under "Events" at https://investors.abeonatherapeutics.com/events. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

CONTACT: Contacts: Investor and Media Greg Gin VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Abeona Therapeutics ir@abeonatherapeutics.com Investor Lee M. Stern Meru Advisors lstern@meruadvisors.com