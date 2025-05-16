AbelZeta Announces Upcoming Oral Presentations at LUPUS 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. ("AbelZeta" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development of innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products, today announced the acceptance of an abstract related to C-CAR168 for presentation at the 16th International Congress on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus ("LUPUS 2025"), taking place in Toronto, Canada on May 21-24, 2025. C-CAR168 is a novel autologous bi-specific CAR-T therapy targeting both CD20 and B-cell maturation antigens (BCMA) in the treatment of patients with autoimmune diseases and neurological diseases, such as resistant and refractory Lupus Nephritis (LN), Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), and progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously granted clearance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to proceed with the Phase 1 clinical development of C-CAR168 and preclinical data from the study was presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024 held in Washington, DC, in November 2024.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract: https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/lupus25/attendee/confcal/show/session/23

Abstract Title: Clinical Impact of C-CAR168, A Novel Anti-CD20/BCMA Composite Autologous CAR-T Therapy, in Refractory Lupus Nephritis

Clinical Impact of C-CAR168, A Novel Anti-CD20/BCMA Composite Autologous CAR-T Therapy, in Refractory Lupus Nephritis Session Title: Abstract Concurrent Session 04: Advancing Lupus Therapies and Insights

Abstract Concurrent Session 04: Advancing Lupus Therapies and Insights Presentation Time and Date: May 22, 2025 / 14:10 – 14:20

/ 14:10 – 14:20 Presenter: Nan Shen

Location: Westin Harbour Castle, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Westin Harbour Castle, Room: Queens Quay

In addition, the Company's Vice President of Clinical Development, Barbara Mittleman, M.D, is an invited speaker at the congress in the following Scientific Session:

Session Name: Cell Therapy in Lupus

Cell Therapy in Lupus Session Time and Date: May 23, 2025 / 11:35 – 12:20

/ 11:35 – 12:20 Room: Pier 2&3

Pier 2&3 The session will cover the following topics:



1. Cell Therapy in SLE: Where We Are and how We Got Here



2. Considerations, Challenges and Opportunities

About AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

AbelZeta is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with centers of excellence in Rockville, Maryland and Shanghai, China. AbelZeta is focusing on developing innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products and is committed to ushering in bespoke treatments that harness the body's own immune system to fight against hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as inflammatory and immunological diseases. AbelZeta advances research and development in its own GMP facilities at its centers of excellence for early-stage clinical studies, with a pipeline comprised of CAR-T and TIL therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication relating to plans, strategies, specific activities, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include any risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports. Such statements are based on the management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of management and the Company's control. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:



Sarah Kelly



Director of Communications



AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.



+1 (240) 552 5870



sarah.kelly@abelzeta.com



www.abelzeta.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abelzeta-announces-upcoming-oral-presentations-at-lupus-2025-302457721.html

SOURCE AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.