Abcuro to Present Two Posters at the American Academy of Neurology 2025 Annual Meeting

NEWTON, Mass. -- Abcuro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of cytotoxic T cells, today announced that the Company will present safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic data from the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ulviprubart (ABC008) for the treatment of inclusion body myositis (IBM) at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, taking place April 5-9, 2025, in San Diego, California.





Ulviprubart is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting killer cell lectin like receptor G1 (KLRG1), currently being evaluated in the ongoing, registrational Phase 2/3 MUSCLE clinical trial for the treatment of IBM.

Abcuro will also be presenting data evaluating the epidemiology and diagnostic journey of patients living in the United States with IBM.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), and Safety Profile of Ulviprubart: Results from a 48-week, Open-label, Phase 1 Study in Patients with Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM)

Presenter: Jeff Wilkins, MD, Abcuro, Inc.

Session: P3: Neuromuscular and Clinical Neurophysiology (EMG): Acquired and Genetic Muscle Disorders

Date and Time: Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. PT

Presentation Number: 12

Abstract Number: 4610

Title: Epidemiology and Patient Journey in Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM): A Machine Learning (ML) Methodology Applied to Claims Data in the United States (US)

Presenter: Devon Grochowski, Real Chemistry

Session: P10: General Neurology: Neuromuscular 2

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 8, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT

Presentation Number: 4

Abstract Number: 3970

About Ulviprubart

Ulviprubart (ABC008) is a first-in-class anti-KLRG1 antibody product candidate capable of selectively depleting highly cytotoxic T cells, while sparing naïve, regulatory and central memory T cells. Ulviprubart is designed to treat diseases mediated by highly cytotoxic T cells, including the autoimmune muscle disease inclusion body myositis (IBM) and T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia (T-LGLL). The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have each granted orphan drug designation to ulviprubart for the treatment of IBM.

About Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM)

IBM is an autoimmune disease in which highly cytotoxic T cells chronically attack muscle tissue leading to progressive weakness and limb muscle atrophy. Patients progressively lose muscle function, including loss of grip, dexterity and mobility. There are currently no available disease-modifying treatment options for IBM. Based on published epidemiology literature, it is estimated that there are more than 50,000 people with IBM across the US and Europe.

About Abcuro

Abcuro is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of highly cytotoxic T cells. The company’s lead program is ulviprubart (ABC008) and is currently in clinical trials for inclusion body myositis (IBM) and T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia.

For more information, visit us at abcuro.com.

