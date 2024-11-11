Abcuro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abcuro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of cytotoxic T cells, today announced that Alex Martin, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences.





Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference: Presentation on November 18, 2024, at 3:00 pm E.T.

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference: Presentation on December 3, 2024, at 4:10 pm E.T.

About Abcuro

Abcuro is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of highly cytotoxic T cells. The company’s lead program is ulviprubart (ABC008) and is currently in clinical trials for inclusion body myositis (IBM) and T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia.

