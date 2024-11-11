SUBSCRIBE
Abcuro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 11, 2024 | 
NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abcuro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of cytotoxic T cells, today announced that Alex Martin, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences.


  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference: Presentation on November 18, 2024, at 3:00 pm E.T.
  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference: Presentation on December 3, 2024, at 4:10 pm E.T.

About Abcuro

Abcuro is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of highly cytotoxic T cells. The company’s lead program is ulviprubart (ABC008) and is currently in clinical trials for inclusion body myositis (IBM) and T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia.

For more information, visit us on LinkedIn and at abcuro.com.

Matthew DeYoung
Investor Relations and Media
Argot Partners
abcuro@argotpartners.com

