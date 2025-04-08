SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AbCellera to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May and June

April 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:


  • Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, May 5-6
  • Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare conference, June 9-11

Visit AbCellera’s Investor Relations website for additional information.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s platform integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Contacts

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Business Development: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

Canada Events
