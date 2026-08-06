SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AbCellera Reports Q2 2026 Business Results

August 5, 2026 | 
10 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.



“Last quarter we completed enrollment for the Phase 2 study of ABCL635, and we expect to announce top-line data very soon,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. “Since our last business update we signed two new collaborations, one with Jazz and one with Vertex, that leverage our T-cell engager platform to advance programs into the clinic and are adding over $100 million in upfront cash to our balance sheet.”

Q2 2026 Business Summary and Program Updates

  • ABCL635 top-line data readout from the Phase 2 trial expected in August 2026.
  • ABCL386 and ABCL688 are progressing through IND-enabling activities.
  • Announced collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc to discover and develop next-generation T-cell engagers (TCEs) for multiple gastrointestinal cancers and other solid tumors. AbCellera is receiving $84 million in total upfront payments, with $56 million for the first two research programs and $28 million for a third program, which will initiate within 12 months. AbCellera is eligible to receive up to $792 million per program in option fees and development, regulatory, and commercial sales milestone payments along with tiered royalties on net sales ranging from mid-single digits to low double digits.
  • Completed dosing for the Phase 1 study of ABCL575, with top-line data readout expected in Q4 2026.
  • Announced the appointments of Dr. Victor Sandor and Dr. Lynn Seely as independent directors to AbCellera’s board of directors.
  • Generated a net loss of $55.4 million, compared to a net loss of $34.7 million in Q2 2025.
  • Ended the quarter with over $565 million in total cash balances and marketable securities, providing over $675 million in total available liquidity to execute on AbCellera’s strategy.

Subsequent Event

  • On July 29, 2026 announced a collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize multispecific TCEs for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. AbCellera will receive $28 million in total upfront payments and is eligible to receive preclinical, development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, along with tiered royalties on net sales.

Discussion of Q2 2026 Financial Results

  • Revenue – Total revenue was $4.1 million, compared to $17.1 million in Q2 2025.
  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $46.0 million, compared to $39.2 million in Q2 2025.
  • Sales, General, & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses – SG&A expenses were $13.9 million, compared to $22.0 million in Q2 2025.
  • Net Loss – Net loss of $55.4 million, or $(0.18) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $34.7 million, or $(0.12) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q2 2025.
  • Available Liquidity – over $565 million in total cash balances and marketable securities, and $110 million in available non-dilutive government funding, bringing total available liquidity to over $675 million to execute on AbCellera's strategy.

Business Metrics

At the end of Q2 2026, partners led 35 programs that AbCellera believes to be progressing and where AbCellera holds a downstream stake (down from 44 on December 31, 2025). In total, AbCellera held downstream stakes in 12 molecules in the clinic understood to be progressing on June 30, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

AbCellera will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this document other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, plans, objectives for future operations, and the evaluation of our available liquidity to execute on our strategy (including our ability to access our reimbursement based R&D government contributions). The use of certain data derived from cross-study comparisons are not based on any head-to-head clinical trials. Cross-study comparisons are inherently limited and may suggest misleading similarities and differences and are presented for informational purposes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, other factors, and definition of our business metrics are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this document represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research fees

 

$

6,639

 

 

$

3,901

 

 

$

10,707

 

 

$

12,021

 

Licensing and royalty revenue

 

 

10,445

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

10,613

 

 

 

341

 

Total revenue

 

 

17,084

 

 

 

4,050

 

 

 

21,320

 

 

 

12,362

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development(1)

 

 

39,213

 

 

 

45,987

 

 

 

81,711

 

 

 

92,649

 

Sales, general, and administrative(1)

 

 

21,986

 

 

 

13,850

 

 

 

41,054

 

 

 

26,185

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,470

 

 

 

6,990

 

 

 

10,801

 

 

 

13,828

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

66,669

 

 

 

66,827

 

 

 

133,566

 

 

 

132,662

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(49,585

)

 

 

(62,777

)

 

 

(112,246

)

 

 

(120,300

)

Other (income) expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other

 

 

(9,549

)

 

 

42

 

 

 

(15,073

)

 

 

(3,606

)

Grants and incentives

 

 

(3,692

)

 

 

(3,854

)

 

 

(7,845

)

 

 

(8,193

)

Total other income

 

 

(13,241

)

 

 

(3,812

)

 

 

(22,918

)

 

 

(11,799

)

Loss before income tax

 

 

(36,344

)

 

 

(58,965

)

 

 

(89,328

)

 

 

(108,501

)

Income tax recovery

 

 

(1,617

)

 

 

(3,538

)

 

 

(8,980

)

 

 

(9,909

)

Net loss

 

$

(34,727

)

 

$

(55,427

)

 

$

(80,348

)

 

$

(98,592

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

4,341

 

 

 

(733

)

 

 

1,721

 

 

 

1,082

 

Comprehensive loss

 

$

(30,386

)

 

$

(56,160

)

 

$

(78,627

)

 

$

(97,510

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.32

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.32

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

298,508,601

 

 

 

305,557,294

 

 

 

298,105,760

 

 

 

304,329,623

 

Diluted

 

 

298,508,601

 

 

 

305,557,294

 

 

 

298,105,760

 

 

 

304,329,623

 

 

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.)

(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

June 30, 2026

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

128,513

 

 

$

120,065

 

Marketable securities

 

405,313

 

 

 

420,039

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

 

533,826

 

 

 

540,104

 

Accounts and accrued receivable

 

58,293

 

 

 

18,597

 

Restricted cash

 

25,000

 

 

 

25,000

 

Other current assets

 

111,113

 

 

 

95,529

 

Total current assets

 

728,232

 

 

 

679,230

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

428,003

 

 

 

416,677

 

Intangible assets, net

 

38,381

 

 

 

36,530

 

Goodwill

 

47,806

 

 

 

47,806

 

Investments in equity accounted investees

 

62,580

 

 

 

65,229

 

Other long-term assets

 

51,948

 

 

 

62,103

 

Total long-term assets

 

628,718

 

 

 

628,345

 

Total assets

$

1,356,950

 

 

$

1,307,575

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

50,781

 

 

$

32,484

 

Deferred revenue

 

13,526

 

 

 

20,705

 

Total current liabilities

 

64,307

 

 

 

53,189

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Operating lease liability

 

137,403

 

 

 

129,948

 

Deferred revenue

 

3,500

 

 

 

40,450

 

Deferred government contributions

 

174,453

 

 

 

178,254

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

10,383

 

 

 

9,714

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

325,739

 

 

 

358,366

 

Total liabilities

 

390,046

 

 

 

411,555

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2026: 300,600,710 and 306,469,632 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively

 

802,341

 

 

 

821,242

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

198,279

 

 

 

206,004

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,234

)

 

 

(3,152

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(29,482

)

 

 

(128,074

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

966,904

 

 

 

896,020

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,356,950

 

 

$

1,307,575

 

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(80,348

)

 

$

(98,592

)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

 

8,951

 

 

 

11,977

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,851

 

 

 

1,851

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

2,863

 

 

 

3,610

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

28,993

 

 

 

24,299

 

Other

 

 

70

 

 

 

7,019

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Research fees and grants receivable

 

 

(12,524

)

 

 

25,367

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

(7,588

)

 

 

(8,024

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(7,356

)

 

 

(16,621

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

9,361

 

 

 

44,129

 

Deferred grant income

 

 

(1,681

)

 

 

(4,453

)

Other assets

 

 

13,450

 

 

 

1,838

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(43,958

)

 

 

(7,600

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(24,001

)

 

 

(5,963

)

Purchase of marketable securities

 

 

(291,542

)

 

 

(308,184

)

Proceeds from marketable securities

 

 

303,437

 

 

 

293,557

 

Receipt of grant funding

 

 

6,448

 

 

 

6,955

 

Long-term investments and other assets

 

 

(18,218

)

 

 

(105

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(23,876

)

 

 

(13,740

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from deferred government contributions and other

 

 

2,595

 

 

 

13,585

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

2,595

 

 

 

13,585

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,351

 

 

 

(468

)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(63,888

)

 

 

(8,223

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

183,615

 

 

 

155,249

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

119,727

 

 

$

147,026

 

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

1,961

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet

 

$

117,437

 

 

$

145,065

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment in accounts payable

 

 

12,733

 

 

 

979

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation

 

 

69,787

 

 

 

 

 


Contacts

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

Canada Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing businessperson looking through telescope at potential growth
Earnings
Gilead looks to upcoming inflammation, cancer catalysts as pressure to diversify mounts
August 5, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Last Man Standing Leader Among those who gave up on business victory in business battles
Obesity
Amgen’s MariTide stands alone after obesity cull while analysts seek more M&A
August 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drowning businessman hand in water getting lifebuoy from another businessperson helping business to survive support rescue concept.
Earnings
Novo CEO sees innovation as a matter of survival amid pipeline setbacks
August 5, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of man free fall, surreal failure concept
Earnings
Alnylam absorbs $10.8B blowback after cutting full-year guidance for TTR franchise
July 31, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac