Aarvik Therapeutics Announces Successful Series Seed 2 Financing Round

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotechnology--Aarvik Therapeutics, an innovative, ADC-focused biotechnology company dedicated to engineering precision medicines for cancer therapy, is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed a Series Seed 2 financing round.

Following its launch in 2021, Aarvik closed an initial Series Seed financing round and signed a research collaboration agreement. Aarvik established laboratories in Hayward and developed its proprietary MUTTA™ (MUlti-epitope Targeting Tetravalent Antibody; pronounced MOO-TA) platform with a focus on developing next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that can expand the success of ADCs beyond a limited number of targets. Aarvik’s comprehensive approach facilitates the lowering of the minimum effective dose (MED) while maintaining or improving the maximum tolerated dose (MTD), thereby significantly improving the therapeutic window. In August 2024, the option was exercised to exclusively license the research collaboration program.

Aarvik’s new round of funding further validates the substantial progress made by Aarvik on the MUTTA™ platform. The funding comes from a diverse set of investors that includes original Series Seed investors as well as a new group of pharma and tech professionals, and contract research and contract development and manufacturing organizations. This funding will allow Aarvik to reach targeted research milestones and further advance its pipeline of ADC assets.

“We are delighted to see Aarvik reach this new milestone,” said Ram K. Reddy, serial entrepreneur, venture partner and Independent Board Member of Aarvik Therapeutics. “The support from new as well as existing investors is a reflection of the progress achieved by Aarvik and the potential of Aarvik’s pipeline.”

“Aarvik continues to demonstrate that it can combine its deep ADC drug development expertise with its next-generation MUTTA™ platform to enable powerful oncology therapies,” said Jagath Reddy Junutula, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Aarvik Therapeutics. “Aarvik relentlessly pursues novel therapies for hard-to-treat cancer indications through research and innovation.”

About Aarvik Therapeutics

Aarvik Therapeutics combines its unique, proprietary modular MUTTA™ (MUlti-epitope Targeting Tetravalent Antibody) platform with multiple target mechanisms to develop novel molecules with an improved therapeutic index for oncology targets. Backed by the extensive scientific, research, development and business expertise of its founders, Board, SAB and team members, Aarvik Therapeutics is applying its vision and passion to create transformational benefit for cancer patients.

For additional information, visit www.aarviktx.com.

