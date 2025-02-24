SUBSCRIBE
Aadi Bioscience to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference

February 24, 2025 | 
MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) announced today its presentation at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place March 3-5, 2025, in Boston, MA. Dave Lennon, PhD, CEO, will present a company overview on Monday, March 3, 2025, from 9:50 – 10:20 AM ET.

The presentation will be webcast live on the IR pages of the Aadi Bioscience website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the investor event.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a precision oncology company with a vision to make bold choices in applying technology to efficiently deliver improved precision oncology therapies for people living with difficult-to-treat cancers. More information on the Company is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

IR@aadibio.com

