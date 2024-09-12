AABB Releases New Publication: Getting Started in Processing for Biotherapies

Bethesda, MD - The Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) is pleased to announce the publication of a new book, Getting Started in Processing for Biotherapies, in print and digital formats.

Getting Started in Processing for Biotherapies outlines the major processes to consider in planning for a new or expanded biotherapies processing laboratory and shares how to bring plans from conception to reality. This new essential resource is intended to assist facilities and professionals at the beginning of a journey, covering foundational concepts and requirements and offering options to consider before acting.

Specific topics include the type of work to be performed; quality management aspects; regulatory oversight; often overlooked support and ancillary services; and the very critical choices involving space, equipment, supplies and staffing. The narrative, illustrations, references for further study and helpful tools in the appendices are all intended to help readers get a solid start in the process of planning for a new program launch.

About Getting Started in Processing for Biotherapies

By Joseph (Yossi) Schwartz, MD, MPH; Garrett Booth, MD, MS; Laura Connelly-Smith, BPharm, MBBCh, DM; Jeremy W. Jacobs, MD, MHS; Ashley Krull, PhD; Salyka Sengsayadeth, MD; and Ronit Slotky, PhD, MSc, CABP

Forward-thinking blood centers and hospitals are starting to collect cellular starting material for biotherapy research and eventual commercialization into therapeutic products. Staff well-versed in blood banking and transfusion medicine have an opportunity to transition to work in the newly expanding field. Success in developing this mission-critical revenue stream depends on a full understanding of the requirements for working under contract with research sponsors.

This book provides insight into the critical planning stages that must precede a program launch. Written by experienced professionals, the content includes helpful tips, tools and templates that can help clarify the benefits and challenges of the endeavor.

For more information about the book or to purchase, visit www.aabb.org/aabb-store.

About AABB

AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies) is an international, not-for-profit organization representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and biotherapies. The Association works collaboratively to advance the field by developing and delivering standards, accreditation, and education programs. AABB is dedicated to its mission of improving lives by making transfusion medicine and biotherapies safe, available, and effective worldwide. For more information, visit www.aabb.org.

