LA JOLLA, CA – 02 April 2026

AAA Biotech, a premier provider of high-grade research reagents, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its international distributor network. This initiative is designed to streamline the global supply of highly validated antibodies, recombinant proteins, and ELISA kits, ensuring that researchers in every corner of the globe have immediate access to the critical tools required for scientific discovery.

As the life sciences industry moves toward more complex proteomic and genomic research, the demand for reliable, high-purity reagents has never been greater. By strengthening its distribution channels, AAA Biotech aims to eliminate the logistical barriers that often delay vital laboratory work, particularly in emerging biotech hubs.

A One-Stop Shop for Protein Research

Since its inception, AAA Biotech has established itself as a "one-stop shop" for scientists seeking high-quality tools for protein research. The company’s extensive catalog covers thousands of targets across multiple species, including rare and hard-to-find options that are often unavailable through traditional suppliers.

"Our mission has always been to empower the scientific community with reagents that yield precise, reproducible outcomes," said a spokesperson for AAA Biotech. "By expanding our authorized distributor network, we are not just selling products; we are building a global infrastructure of support. We want to ensure that whether a researcher is in San Diego, Seoul, or Stockholm, they can receive the same level of technical expertise and product reliability."

Commitment to Quality and Validation

In an era where "reproducibility" is a significant challenge in laboratory science, AAA Biotech sets itself apart through rigorous validation protocols.

● Antibodies: The majority of the company’s antibodies are highly characterized and validated for multiple applications, including ELISA, Flow Cytometry (FC), Immunocytochemistry (ICC), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Western Blot (WB), and Immunoprecipitation (IP).

● Proteins: The catalog features recombinant and native proteins with purity levels typically exceeding 90% as determined by SDS-PAGE. These are available in various tagged formats (FLAG, GST, His, MBP) to suit diverse experimental designs.

● ELISA Kits: Designed for sensitivity and specificity, these kits allow for the accurate quantification of targets in various biological samples, supporting both basic research and the development of new diagnostics.