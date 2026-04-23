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Press Releases

A2 Biotherapeutics to Highlight Progress of CAR T-Cell Clinical Programs in Three Poster Presentations During the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2026 Annual Meeting

April 23, 2026 | 
3 min read

Abstracts accepted for presentation provide updates on ongoing EVEREST-2 clinical study and describe approaches to boost potency and preserve selectivity of Tmod™-based precision cell therapies



AGOURA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASCO26--A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc. (A2 Bio), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing first-in-class logic-gated therapies for solid tumors, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for presentation during the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology taking place May 29 – June 2, 2026, in Chicago.

A2 Bio will present two posters from the ongoing phase 1/2 EVEREST-2 study: The first provides the safety and efficacy of A2B694, a logic-gated mesothelin (MSLN)-targeted Tmod™ chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy. The second is a trials-in-progress poster about A2B543, which uses the same logic-gated construct as A2B694 but also includes a membrane-tethered IL-12 booster. A third poster describes modules based on IL-12 and other molecules that boost potency and preserve selectivity of Tmod™-based precision cell therapies. Titles of accepted abstracts are available online on the ASCO website.

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract Title

Presenting Author

Abstract Number

Poster Board Number

Poster Presentation Date/Time

Poster Session

Initial safety and efficacy of A2B694, a logic-gated mesothelin (MSLN)-targeted Tmod chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors with HLA-A*02 loss of heterozygosity (LOH)

Julian R. Molina, M.D., Ph.D.

 

Mayo Clinic

Rochester, Minn.

8579

369

Sunday, May 31, 2026

 

9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic

A logic-gated chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy with an armored, membrane-tethered IL-12 booster in patients with advanced solid tumors with HLA-A*02 loss of heterozygosity (LOH): EVEREST-2, a Phase 1/2 study

Salman R. Punekar, M.D.

 

NYU Langone Health

New York

TPS2673

459a

Saturday, May 30, 2026

 

1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

Developmental Therapeutics— Immunotherapy

Influence of onboard, tethered IL-12 on potency of the Tmod NOT gate and selectivity

Jushen Liang

 

A2 Biotherapeutics,

Agoura Hills, Calif.

2562

352

Saturday, May 30, 2026

 

1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

Developmental Therapeutics— Immunotherapy

About EVEREST-2

The EVEREST-2 master protocol (NCT06051695) is a seamless Phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of A2B694 (Arm 1) and A2B543 (Arm 2), autologous logic-gated investigational cell therapies developed from the A2 Bio proprietary Tmod™ platform. The Tmod™ platform provides selective killing of tumor cells and protection of normal cells via a dual-receptor design consisting of an activator that targets tumor cells and a blocker that protects normal cells. A2B694 consists of an activator that targets MSLN and a blocker that targets HLA-A*02. HLA-A*02 is lost in tumor cells and present in normal cells in the eligible patient population. A2B543 contains the same Tmod™ construct as A2B694 with an added mem-IL-12 booster. The EVEREST-2 study is recruiting patients with colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, and other solid tumors that express MSLN and have lost HLA-A*02 expression.

About the Tmod™ Platform

Invented at A2 Bio, the Tmod™ platform is a precision-targeting cellular system, designed with logic-gate technology to enable immune cells to unequivocally differentiate tumors from normal tissues. The system consists of activator and blocker receptors. The activator recognizes antigens on tumor cells and triggers their destruction, while the blocker recognizes antigens on normal cells and protects them. This novel blocker technology enables precise, personalized, and effective T-cell targeting specifically against tumors.

For more information about A2 Bio clinical studies and how to enroll, visit www.a2bioclinicaltrials.com.

About A2 Bio

A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc. (A2 Bio) is a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class logic-gated cell therapies to address the high unmet need in cancers. A2 Bio invented the proprietary Tmod™ cell therapy platform to tackle the fundamental challenge in cancer treatment—the ability of cancer medicines to distinguish between tumor and normal cells. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.a2bio.com.


Contacts

Mary-Frances Faraji
Jeff Winton Associates
maryfrances@jeffwintonassociates.com
908-334-7693

CAR-T Events Phase 1 Phase 2
A2 Biotherapeutics
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