908 Devices Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Updates 2024 Revenue Outlook

Revenue increases 17% compared to prior year, driven by recently acquired handheld products

“While we are pleased that our revenue increased year-over-year due to our newly acquired products, our third quarter results fell short of our expectations due to challenges from the delayed FY24 federal budget, delays with advancing international contracts, and ongoing softness in the bioprocessing and life science instrumentation market,” said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder. “Despite near-term headwinds, we see several growth drivers emerging that should propel us to the next level of scale, efficiency, and growth.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $16.8 million for the third quarter 2024, increasing 17% compared to the third quarter 2023 Handheld revenue was $14.0 million, increasing 19% year over year Desktop revenue was $2.8 million, increasing 8% year over year Recurring revenue was $6.1 million, increasing 70% year over year 36% of revenue was recurring revenue, driven by service Core revenue declined 5% year over year excluding newly acquired FTIR products

Used $5.7 million in cash in the quarter, ending the quarter with $71.7 million of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

Continued traction with multiple enterprise orders in the US and internationally, including the largest order to date placed in APAC, comprised of MX908 devices for the Vietnam Border Guard

Shipped 100 th unit of XplorIR handheld gas detector, more than doubling placements YTD from all of 2023

unit of XplorIR handheld gas detector, more than doubling placements YTD from all of 2023 Increased cumulative installed base to 3,253 devices, up 20% from the end of the third quarter 2023

Completed expansion of facility in Danbury, CT, creating a lower-cost footprint for production and R&D of handheld devices

Received Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovation award and R&D 100 award for our MAVERICK bioprocessing device

Structural Adjustments and Growth Initiatives

“Reflecting on our first six months of ownership of RedWave Technology and observing shifts across our markets, it’s increasingly clear that a unified platform enables us to increase cost efficiency and expand gross margins across our entire product lineup. To fully capture this value, we’re implementing three structural changes,” said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder. “These adjustments empower us to navigate a slower growth period and seize immediate opportunities while laying the groundwork for accelerated future growth. We remain well-resourced heading into 2025, which we believe will be a transformative year for us.”

These changes consist of:

Transitioning manufacturing operations from Boston into North Carolina and Connecticut, to be completed in 2025, creating an opportunity for margin expansion

Rationalizing bioprocessing and life science instrumentation investments by completing a reduction in force in November of approximately 11% to reduce operating expenses across sales, marketing and research and development

Integrating and catalyzing our full sales organization for new efficiency, focus, and flexibility to quickly take advantage of growth opportunities

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $16.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a 17% increase over the prior year period. This was primarily driven by an increase in handheld devices revenue offset by a decrease in desktop devices revenue. The installed base grew 20% year-over-year to 3,253 devices with 178 handheld devices and 8 desktop devices placed during the third quarter 2024. Recurring revenue represented 36% of total revenues in the quarter.

Gross profit was $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.9 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. Gross margin was 50% as compared to 55% for the corresponding prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $8.1 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. Adjusted gross margin was 55% as compared to 57% for the corresponding prior year period. For the first nine months of 2024, adjusted gross margin was 56% as compared to 52% for the prior year period.

Operating expenses were $38.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $17.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was driven by a $30.5 million charge for an impairment of goodwill, the inclusion of operating expenses related to our RedWave acquisition and stock-based compensation, offset in part by a $12.1 million credit for the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability.

Net loss was $29.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Consumed $5.7 million in operating cash in the quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $71.7 million as of September 30, 2024 with no debt outstanding.

2024 Guidance

908 Devices now expects full year reported 2024 revenue to be in the range of $56 million to $58 million, representing 11% to 15% growth over full year 2023. This includes approximately $10 million of expected revenue from RedWave Technology, representing 8 months of ownership.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement the Company’s financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included in this release and presented with detailed reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial results in the tables below:

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit excluding intangible amortization, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring charges (including the costs of severance), and non-cash expenses related to stock-based compensation.

Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding other income, benefit for income taxes, depreciation, intangible amortization, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring charges (including the costs of severance), non-cash expenses related to stock-based compensation, and costs associated with contingent consideration related to the Company’s acquisitions and for which the conditions for payment have not yet been achieved.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial results presented in this earnings release exclude certain costs that management believes do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, nor do the resulting charges recorded accurately reflect the performance of ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded, nor do the resulting charges recorded accurately reflect the anticipated cash flows of ongoing operations, and as such, excluding these costs allows management to understand and evaluate core operating performance and trends. However, as there are no standardized methods of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s methods may differ from those used by other companies in its industry, and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by others, thus limiting their usefulness for purposes of comparison. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures have certain limitations since they do not include the impact of certain expenses and cash flows that are reflected in the Company’s GAAP financial results. Accordingly, when analyzing the Company’s operating performance and guidance, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating the Company’s business.

908 DEVICES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product revenue $ 12,845 $ 12,161 $ 30,344 $ 28,778 Service revenue 3,887 2,136 10,326 6,730 Contract revenue 41 — 141 370 Total revenue 16,773 14,297 40,811 35,878 Cost of revenue: Product cost of revenue 6,237 4,651 14,179 13,237 Service cost of revenue 2,202 1,777 5,803 4,495 Contract cost of revenue 2 — 76 99 Total cost of revenue 8,441 6,428 20,058 17,831 Gross profit 8,332 7,869 20,753 18,047 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,788 5,537 18,959 16,460 Selling, general and administrative 13,379 11,309 39,877 34,297 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (12,141 ) 112 (12,141 ) 335 Goodwill Impairment 30,523 — 30,523 — Total operating expenses 38,549 16,958 77,218 51,092 Loss from operations (30,217 ) (9,089 ) (56,465 ) (33,045 ) Other income, net 850 1,909 3,494 3,866 Loss from operations before income taxes (29,367 ) (7,180 ) (52,971 ) (29,179 ) Benefit for income taxes 72 87 211 209 Net loss $ (29,295 ) $ (7,093 ) $ (52,760 ) $ (28,970 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.84 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (1.56 ) $ (0.90 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 34,670,638 32,345,925 33,817,613 32,171,685

908 DEVICES INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 71,686 $ 145,682 Accounts receivable, net 16,659 8,989 Inventory 17,833 14,938 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,749 4,181 Total current assets 108,927 173,790 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 7,484 6,233 Property and equipment, net 3,666 3,342 Goodwill 10,137 10,367 Intangible, net 46,683 7,860 Other long-term assets 1,386 1,389 Total assets $ 178,283 $ 202,981 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,562 $ 9,904 Deferred revenue 13,859 10,629 Operating lease liabilities 2,297 2,016 Total current liabilities 25,718 22,549 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 11,027 3,929 Other long-term liabilities 10,499 11,012 Total liabilities 47,244 37,490 Total stockholders’ equity 131,039 165,491 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 178,283 $ 202,981

908 DEVICES INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

In all tables below, totals may not add due to rounding

Reconciliation from Gross Profit (GAAP) to Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) and Margin Percentage:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 8,332 $ 7,869 $ 20,753 $ 18,047 Intangible amortization 743 108 1,380 321 Acquisition and integration costs - - - - Restructuring - - - - Stock-based compensation 223 155 596 410 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 9,298 $ 8,132 $ 22,729 $ 18,778 Gross Margin Percentage (GAAP) 50 % 55 % 51 % 50 % Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage (Non-GAAP) 55 % 57 % 56 % 52 %

Reconciliation from Net Loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Loss (GAAP) $ (29,295 ) $ (7,093 ) $ (52,760 ) $ (28,970 ) Adjustments: Other income, net (850 ) (1,909 ) (3,494 ) (3,866 ) Benefit for income taxes (72 ) (87 ) (211 ) (209 ) Depreciation 510 348 1,428 1,086 Intangible amortization 930 221 1,843 658 Goodwill impairment 30,523 - 30,523 - Acquisition and integration costs 106 - 2,330 - Restructuring 171 - 171 524 Stock-based compensation 3,199 2,704 8,938 7,448 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (12,141 ) 104 (12,141 ) 335 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (6,919 ) $ (5,712 ) $ (23,373 ) $ (22,994 )

