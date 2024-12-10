7 Most Promising Drugs in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Pipeline

The Parkinson’s disease market is set to experience consistent growth, with a strong CAGR anticipated between 2024 and 2034. DelveInsight’s analysis indicates that the Parkinson's disease market across the 7MM is anticipated to reach around USD 6.2 billion by 2034. This expansion will be largely fueled by advancements in diagnostic methods, heightened disease awareness, and an increasing prevalence of reported cases. Additionally, the anticipated launch of emerging therapies will also fuel the market growth in the coming years. Let’s look at the seven most promising therapies ready to be launched for Parkinson’s disease treatment.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition resulting from the degeneration of nerve cells in the substantia nigra, a region of the brain that primarily impacts movement. DelveInsight estimates that in 2023, there were around 2.7 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson’s disease across the 7MM. Among these, the United States accounted for 45% of cases. Additionally, the analysis in the latest published report “Parkinson’s Disease Epidem and Market Forecast” indicated that the United States had approximately 508K diagnosed prevalent cases of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Parkinson's disease in 2023. It is anticipated that this number will increase at a significant CAGR.

While Parkinson’s disease currently has no cure, its symptoms can be effectively managed through a combination of pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches. Physical, occupational, and speech therapies are essential components of the treatment plan, and surgical options may benefit select patients. Complementary therapies for Parkinson’s disease can also help address specific symptoms.

Commonly prescribed medications for Parkinson’s disease include levodopa, dopamine agonists, MAO-B inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, amantadine, anticholinergics, and adenosine A2A antagonists. These treatments focus on relieving motor symptoms that significantly affect movement in individuals with the condition.

Levodopa, introduced approximately 30 years ago, remains the cornerstone of Parkinson's therapy. It crosses the blood-brain barrier—an intricate network that filters blood entering the brain—where it is converted into dopamine, leading to marked improvements in patients' quality of life. However, levodopa can cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, and dizziness. At higher doses, it may also lead to involuntary movements (dyskinesia), confusion, hallucinations, or psychosis in some patients.

Carbidopa/levodopa is the most effective treatment for managing motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease. This combination is approved as a standalone therapy and is often the first-line choice for patients, especially those with late-onset Parkinson’s. Medications containing carbidopa/levodopa include SINEMET, SINEMET CR, PARCOPA, RYTARY, and DUOPA.

Several approved therapies are available to primarily address motor symptoms and enhance mobility in individuals with Parkinson's disease. In August 2024, the US FDA approved CREXONT extended-release capsules as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

Around 40 pharmaceutical companies are actively pursuing advancements in treatment options and developing close to 45 emerging therapies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Notable late-stage therapies in development include Cerevel Therapeutics/Abbvie’s tavapadon, Pharma Two B’s P2B001 (a combination of extended-release pramipexole and rasagiline), Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation/ NeuroDerm Ltd.’s ND0612 (levodopa/carbidopa), Cerevance’s Solengepras (CVN424), UCB Biopharma SRL/Novartis’s Minzasolmin (UCB0599), and Annovis Bio’s Buntanetap/ANVS402/ANVS401, among others.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation/NeuroDerm’s ND0612

Phase III

ND0612 is an innovative therapy aimed at addressing the primary limitations of traditional oral levodopa/carbidopa treatment, which is constrained by a narrow therapeutic window and limited gastrointestinal absorption, often leading to motor fluctuations over time.

By bypassing the gastrointestinal tract, ND0612 enhances bioavailability and stabilizes plasma levels of levodopa/carbidopa, potentially providing more consistent and sustained relief from motor fluctuations for individuals with Parkinson’s disease.

Administering a customizable dose of levodopa/carbidopa in liquid form has the potential to extend patients’ “ON” time, empowering them to regain control over their lives with improved daily predictability and independence. While oral levodopa/carbidopa has long been the gold standard for managing Parkinson’s symptoms, ND0612 introduces a groundbreaking approach: a 24-hour continuous subcutaneous infusion delivered via an advanced pump system. This method is designed to fulfill a critical unmet need in Parkinson’s care.

As NeuroDerm’s leading product, ND0612 is currently in Phase III clinical trials for Parkinson’s patients with motor fluctuations, supported by over four years of long-term safety data. The drug is expected to launch in the US in 2026 and is anticipated to generate a market value of USD 1 million upon its launch.

Cerevel Therapeutics/Pfizer’s Tavapadon

Phase III

Cerevel Therapeutics has been developing tavapadon, an innovative treatment for both early and late-stage Parkinson’s disease. Tavapadon is an orally bioavailable molecule taken once daily. Its mechanism of action involves being a partial agonist specifically designed to target dopamine D1/D5 receptor subtypes, with the goal of improving motor function while ensuring a favorable safety profile.

By specifically activating the direct motor pathway, tavapadon seeks to provide motor benefits while minimizing common side effects of non-selective dopamine stimulators, such as daytime sedation, impulse control issues, and psychotic symptoms like hallucinations. Its selective action on D1/D5 receptors is calibrated to optimize motor improvements while avoiding the overstimulation and desensitization associated with full agonists, which can lead to dyskinesia and worsening of “off” periods.

Tavapadon is positioned as a potential monotherapy for early-stage Parkinson’s disease and as an adjunctive therapy for later stages of the condition. In April 2024, Cerevel announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase III TEMPO-3 trial, highlighting the effectiveness of this once-daily treatment. Subsequently, in August 2024, AbbVie completed its acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics, bringing the company and its promising Parkinson’s therapy under the AbbVie umbrella. The drug is expected to launch in the US in 2025 and is projected to generate a market revenue of USD 1.4 million upon its release.

Pharma Two B’s P2B001

Phase III

P2B001, developed by Pharma Two B, is an innovative, once-daily combination therapy for Parkinson’s disease. It includes extended-release pramipexole, a low-dose dopamine agonist, and rasagiline, a low-dose MAO-B inhibitor. Pramipexole replicates dopamine’s effects, while rasagiline reduces its breakdown, working together through complementary mechanisms to enhance therapeutic efficacy.

By using lower doses of each drug, P2B001 aims to maintain effectiveness in managing Parkinson’s symptoms while minimizing side effects. This improved formulation is designed to offer superior symptom control compared to either drug alone or currently available combined treatments.

In November 2023, Pharma Two B published Phase III study results in Movement Disorders, demonstrating that P2B001 was well tolerated and associated with fewer sleep-related and dopaminergic side effects compared to commercial doses of pramipexole ER. The company is now preparing a New Drug Application (NDA) for submission to the US FDA.

Biogen/Denali Therapeutics’s BIIB122/DNL151

Phase III

BIIB122/DNL151 is a selective small-molecule inhibitor of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) that penetrates the central nervous system. It targets LRRK2, a promising therapeutic pathway aimed at addressing the underlying biology of Parkinson's disease and slowing its progression. LRRK2 activity, which is elevated in Parkinson's disease, disrupts lysosomal function and protein processing. By inhibiting LRRK2, the drug restores lysosomal function and normalizes protein handling. Currently, BIIB122/DNL151 is being assessed in the Phase III LIGHTHOUSE trial and the Phase IIb LUMA trial, focusing on individuals with Parkinson's disease linked to pathogenic LRRK2 variants.

Annovis Bio’s Buntanetap

Phase III

Buntanetap (formerly ANVS401 or posiphen) is a synthetic, orally administered inhibitor of neurotoxic aggregating proteins (TINAPs). It reduces the levels of neurotoxic proteins, thereby mitigating brain toxicity. This small molecule employs a unique mechanism of action that targets multiple neurotoxic proteins—APP/Aβ, tau/phospho-tau, and α-synuclein—simultaneously, addressing a primary cause of neurodegeneration and improving motor function.

The drug has completed Phase III trials for early Parkinson’s disease, with plans to submit an NDA to the FDA by 2026. Its development pipeline also includes Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

The first patent for Buntanetap, which covers its use at lower doses for treating Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, is expected to expire in 2031. A third patent, focusing on the mechanism of action of Buntanetap and ANVS405 for preventing and treating neurodegenerative diseases, is projected to expire in 2038, provided all necessary fees and extensions are fulfilled.

Cerevance’s Solengepras

Phase III

Solengepras is an innovative non-dopaminergic therapy designed to target GPR6, an orphan G-protein-coupled receptor predominantly expressed in the striatal projection neurons of the indirect (striatopallidal) pathway, which plays a key role in movement control. By modulating this pathway, Solengepras has demonstrated the ability to reduce OFF time in Parkinson's disease by 1.59 hours compared to placebo, without the common side effects associated with dopaminergic treatments.

The therapy shows promise in improving both motor and non-motor symptoms and may potentially slow disease progression, representing a major advancement in Parkinson’s treatment. Currently, in Phase III clinical trials, Solengepras is being developed as a disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

In February 2023, Cerevance expanded its Series B funding round by securing an additional USD 51 million, raising the total to USD 116 million. This funding will support upcoming clinical trials for Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and schizophrenia.

UCB Biopharma SRL/Novartis’s Minzasolmin

Phase II

Minzasolmin is an experimental small molecule designed to treat Parkinson’s disease by preventing the misfolding and accumulation of alpha-synuclein, a key protein involved in the disease’s pathology. By inhibiting alpha-synuclein misfolding, it shows promise in slowing the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Initially discovered by Neuropore and licensed to UCB in 2014, minzasolmin is part of a broader series of related compounds. In December 2021, UCB partnered with Novartis on a global co-development and co-commercialization agreement for UCB0599, a first-in-class alpha-synuclein misfolding inhibitor currently in Phase II development for Parkinson’s disease.

The Parkinson’s disease treatment landscape is highly active, with numerous ongoing trials aiming to improve patient outcomes. However, there is a pressing need for continued innovation to develop more effective and less toxic therapies. Government and industry support will also play a crucial role in advancing these efforts. Several drug candidates in mid to late-stage clinical development for Parkinson’s disease treatment have the potential to reshape the market during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Notably, therapies targeting alpha-synuclein pathology believed to drive neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s disease, offer hope as disease-modifying treatments shortly. Coupled with regenerative approaches like stem cell and gene therapies, these advancements promise significant progress, with new, effective options expected in the coming years.

Source: Parkinson’s Disease Market Report

Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Parkinson’s disease companies, including UCB Biopharma SRL, Novartis, Annovis Bio, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Britannia Pharmaceutical, Pharma Two B, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm), AbbVie, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Cerevance, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading pharma consulting company that supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com