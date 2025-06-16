64x Bio Launches AAV Apex Suite to Power the Next Generation of Gene Therapy Manufacturing

Five global biopharma and CDMO leaders have entered strategic collaborations for AAV Apex Suite.

High performance product line built on 64x Bio’s VectorSelect platform, delivering titers exceeding E15 vg/L.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AAV--64x Bio, a biotech company developing scalable solutions for the production of advanced therapies, today announced the launch of AAV Apex Suite, a high yield product line designed to meet one of the most urgent bottlenecks in gene therapy — manufacturing.

Gene therapies have the potential to cure diseases but there are significant barriers preventing many of these transformational medicines from reaching patients. High cost of goods and limited manufacturing scale have restricted its use to a select number of therapeutic indications. AAV Apex Suite represents a major step in addressing these challenges, enabling partners to achieve top tier titers. AAV Apex Suite includes suspension-adapted HEK293 cell lines for transient transfection alongside optimized production processes that consistently deliver titers exceeding E15 vg/L. Product performance has been independently confirmed by partners across a range of serotypes and therapeutic payloads, at high titer and quality.

"The grand challenges for gene therapies have shifted from target organ specificity and how to fit large genes into small capsids to the challenge of low-cost, high-quality manufacturing of AAV therapies. So it is with great pleasure that we see this milestone from 64x," said George Church, PhD, Co-founder of 64x Bio.

AAV Apex Suite demonstrates the power of 64x Bio’s VectorSelect platform, housing a massive and expanding map of data that uncovers cellular programs driving yield. VectorSelect reveals both genetic and metabolic insights that inform cell line engineering and nutrient formulations for media components, to maximize productivity. As VectorSelect’s cell map continues to grow, 64x Bio is increasingly able to apply computational tools to refine its platform to accelerate the design of future products.

“Our goal is to enable gene therapies and next generation medicines to succeed by fixing the cost and scale problems that hold them back,” said Lexi Rovner, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of 64x Bio. “Our team has done incredible work to develop AAV Apex Suite as an initial demonstration of what our platform can achieve. We’re already building on this foundation and continuing to develop more that we’ll be sharing soon,” she added.

Five leading global biopharma and CDMOs have already entered strategic collaborations to evaluate AAV Apex Suite, reflecting growing urgency to overcome manufacturing bottlenecks threatening the future of gene therapy. While AAV Apex Suite currently supports transient production, stable cell lines are in development — the suite will continue to expand in this way, with tools for AAV. VectorSelect has broader applications and 64x Bio is actively exploring future expansion into advanced biologics outside of AAV. Beyond off-the-shelf offerings through AAV Apex Suite, 64x Bio partners with developers to engineer custom solutions through VectorSelect and is rapidly expanding access to both.

To learn more about AAV Apex Suite and explore collaboration opportunities using 64x Bio’s VectorSelect platform, visit www.64xbio.com.

