60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Live Webcast Link and New Date for Presentation at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

WASHINGTON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (“60 Degrees Pharma” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for vector-borne diseases, announced today the webcast link and change of date for management’s live presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City, to Tuesday, September 9, 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

Dr. Geoff Dow, 60 Degrees Pharma CEO, will present live and management will conduct one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Webcast: Register

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and commercializing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne disease. The Company achieved U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention in 2018. ARAKODA is commercially available in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research and academic organizations in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com .

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Sheila A. Burke

SheilaBurke-consultant@60degreespharma.com

(484) 667-6330

Investor Contact:

Patrick Gaynes

patrickgaynes@60degreespharma.com