Press Releases

4M Therapeutics to Present at the Upcoming American Psychological Association and American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meetings

April 21, 2025 | 
SKILLMAN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--4M Therapeutics Inc. (4MTx), an early-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Pablo Lapuerta, M.D., will participate in panel discussions at the upcoming American Psychological Association (APA)’s Annual Meeting taking place on May 17-21, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, and the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP)’s Annual Meeting taking place on May 27-30, 2025, in Scottsdale, Arizona.


Details of the panel discussions are below:

APA Annual Meeting

  • Title: Reimagining Lithium – How Practical Insights from the Dawn of Psychopharmacology Inform New Molecules for Mood and Behavioral Disorders
  • Session Date and Time: Sunday, May 18, 2025 from 8:00 – 9:30 AM PT
  • Location: Los Angeles Convention Center

ASCP Annual Meeting

  • Title: Reimagining Lithium – From Bedside to Bench
  • Session Date and Time: Tuesday, May 27, 2025 from 11:00 – 12:30 PM PT
  • Location: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

About 4M Therapeutics Inc.

4M Therapeutics Inc. (4MTx) is advancing treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions. The Company focuses on targets for a wide array of disorders and indications. 4MTx applies unique insights from its living human brain cell platform, which was developed through a collaboration between Harvard, MIT, and the University of Washington to identify and design more effective and safer therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline includes potential breakthrough treatments for bipolar mania, agitation in Alzheimer’s disease, neurodegeneration, and other CNS disorders. For more information, visit www.4mtx.net.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Kimberly Lee, DO
Chief Business Officer
ir@4mtx.net

New Jersey Events
