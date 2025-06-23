3Aware Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

3Aware, a leading innovator in real-world evidence (RWE) solutions for the medical device industry, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board. The Board will advise on clinical, regulatory, and scientific strategy to support the company's work in RWE for medical devices.

The Board's inaugural members are Dr. Bassil Akra, Dr. Philippe Auclair, and Dr. Trevor Carden. Dr. Akra will serve as Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board.

Bassil Akra, PhD, is the CEO of AKRA TEAM GmbH, a medical device consulting firm he founded in 2021. He is a leading expert on European medical device regulations, having helped shape the implementation of the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). Dr. Akra previously served as Vice President of Strategic Business Development at TÜV SÜD, where he guided regulatory compliance and clinical strategy for medical device approvals.

Philippe Auclair, PharmD, PhD, is Former Senior Director of Regulatory Strategy and Advocacy at Abbott. He has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, with a focus on global regulatory policy and post-market surveillance. Dr. Auclair chairs MedTech Europe's working groups on post-market surveillance and Notified Bodies, and he has been recognized as a Fellow of the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) for his contributions to regulatory science.

Trevor Carden, PhD, is Director of Scientific Affairs at Teleflex, where he leads the scientific and technical strategies for clinical evidence generation across a diverse medical device portfolio. With a PhD in genetics, genomics, and bioinformatics, Dr. Carden focuses on regulatory compliance and optimizing clinical evaluation processes.

"We are thrilled to welcome such esteemed experts to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Amelia Hufford, PhD, Senior Vice President of Clinical & Regulatory Science at 3Aware. "Their combined expertise in clinical research and regulatory policy will help ensure our real-world evidence initiatives meet the highest standards of scientific rigor and compliance."

"This board's formation underscores 3Aware's commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions," said Kyle Howes, Vice President of Sales at 3Aware. "By engaging these industry leaders, we ensure our RWE platform continues to deliver exceptional value and instill confidence in our clients."

"I am honored to join 3Aware's Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Bassil Akra. "Real-world evidence is increasingly critical for advancing medical device innovation and patient safety. I look forward to working with the 3Aware team to maximize the impact of RWE for device manufacturers."

