37th International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI) Highlights Impact of Forensic DNA Science on Real Casework Examples

ISHI is the largest annual meeting entirely focused on DNA forensics

Keynote speakers will explore the theme “From Evidence to Impact” through unique case stories

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 37th annual International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI) will take place October 26—29 in Providence, Rhode Island. ISHI is the largest annual meeting of forensic DNA experts and law enforcement professionals from around the world. Promega Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of products for DNA-based human identification, has sponsored ISHI since its inception.

The 2026 symposium will feature two keynote addresses on the theme “From Evidence to Impact.” The first, titled “Forensic Firsts in the Courtroom,” centers on two forensic DNA cases involving technologies never before admitted as evidence in a U.S. criminal courtroom. Dr. Janet Cady, Senior Bioinformatics Scientist at Parabon NanoLabs, will present on a Virginia case in which identical twin suspects were distinguished using ultra-deep whole-genome sequencing to identify somatic mutations unique to each twin. Dr. Cristina Valencia, Laboratory Director at Astrea Forensics, will present a California cold case that was resolved with whole-genome sequencing from a single rootless hair shaft.

The second keynote address, “When DNA Changes Everything: The Impact of One Identification,” tells the story of Robert Eugene Brashers, who committed violent crimes across multiple states between 1985 and 1998, then died in 2002 without ever being identified as the perpetrator. The cases sat unconnected across separate jurisdictions for over two decades until Brashers was finally identified through STR analysis, forensic investigative genetic genealogy, ballistic evidence and persistent interagency collaboration. The session is presented in three parts by Shena Latcham, Forensic Scientist Supervisor, DNA Casework at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory, CeCe Moore, internationally recognized DNA and true crime expert, and Deborah Brashers, daughter of Robert Eugene Brashers.

WHAT: ISHI is the largest annual meeting focused entirely on DNA forensics. The event includes workshops, podium presentations and 90+ scientific posters, with 40+ international vendors on-site. Topics covered at ISHI will include forensic investigative genetic genealogy, artificial intelligence, probabilistic genotyping and courtroom testimony. Promega Corporation launched the symposium 37 years ago and continues to be a sponsor.

WHEN: October 26—29, 2026

WHERE: Rhode Island Convention Center, Providence, RI

WHO: ISHI attracts forensic experts representing 40+ countries and a variety of professions including criminalists, research scientists, lab directors, CODIS administrators and vendors to discuss the latest advances in forensic DNA analysis. Media are invited to attend and must pre-register.

WEB: Visit www.ishinews.com for agenda, registration and updates.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com

Penny Patterson

VP, Corporate Affairs

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com