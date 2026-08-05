37 Kaiser Permanente hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report

The 2026-2027 Best Hospitals report evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Kaiser Permanente stood out in a wide range of care areas.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When people need hospital care, they want to feel confident they're getting high-quality treatment.

In its 2026-2027 Best Hospitals report, U.S. News & World Report recognized 37 of Kaiser Permanente's 40 hospitals as high performing in one or more areas of care. High performers are among the top 10% to 30% of all hospitals rated.

The report looked at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country and rated care in 37 specialties, procedures, and conditions.

Kaiser Permanente hospitals earned high-performing ratings in dozens of areas of care, including:

Cancer care and treatment, such as colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery (26 hospitals)

Cardiac care and treatment, such as heart failure treatment and heart bypass surgery (33 hospitals)

Musculoskeletal care and treatment, such as knee replacement and hip fracture surgery (37 hospitals)

At least 1 Kaiser Permanente hospital is nationally ranked (top 50) or rated as high performing in each of these 5 areas of specialty care:

Cardiology, heart surgery, and vascular surgery

Neurology and neurosurgery

Pulmonology and lung surgery

Rehabilitation

Geriatrics

"This recognition reflects how well our doctors and care teams work together to get our members the care they need," said Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Kaiser Permanente. "We're proud to be recognized for providing high-quality care across so many clinical areas."

High-quality care in underserved communities

U.S. News & World Report also recognizes hospitals that provide strong care in communities where people often face barriers to getting and staying healthy.

For the third year in a row, Kaiser Permanente's Fontana, Ontario, and South Sacramento medical centers received the Best Regional Hospitals for Community Access Award.

Fewer than 2% of hospitals evaluated received this recognition.

State rankings

In California, 17 Kaiser Permanente hospitals rank among the top 20% in the state for overall care, according to U.S. News & World Report. About 400 hospitals in California were evaluated.

Orange County–Anaheim Medical Center

Antioch Medical Center

Downey Medical Center

Fontana Medical Center

Orange County–Irvine Medical Center

Los Angeles Medical Center

Oakland Medical Center

Ontario Medical Center

Richmond Medical Center

Roseville Medical Center

San Diego Medical Center

San Francisco Medical Center

San Jose Medical Center

Santa Clara Medical Center

South Sacramento Medical Center

Woodland Hills Medical Center

Zion Medical Center (in San Diego)

Kaiser Permanente hospitals also earned top state rankings in Hawaii and Oregon.

Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu ranked second in Hawaii for overall care.

Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Oregon, ranked second in Oregon for overall care and was the state's highest-ranked hospital for cardiology, and heart and vascular surgery.

"These honors show that our care teams consistently deliver high-quality care focused on our patients' needs," said Letitia Bridges, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation. "This recognition reflects the strength of value-based care and our commitment to clinical excellence."

For more information, visit U.S. News & World Report.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.9 million members in 9 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

Media Contact:



Kathleen Chambers



National-Media-Relations@kp.org

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SOURCE Kaiser Permanente