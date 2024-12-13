1933 Industries Provides Update on Status of Filing Delay for 4th Quarterly Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the “Company” or “1933 Industries”) (CSE:TGIF)(OTC PINK:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to provide an update to its news release dated November 29, 2024 (the “Announcement”) announcing its request for a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) relating to the late filing of the Company’s audited financial statements, management discussion & analysis and applicable CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended July 31, 2024 (the “Audited Filings”).

The Company’s principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “Commission”), granted the MCTO on November 29, 2024, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trader Orders (“NP 12-203"). Pursuant to the MCTO, Paul Rosen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Farrell, Chief Financial Officer, and Curtis Floyd, Director, may not trade in the securities of the Company until such time as the Company files the Audited Filings and the Commission revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities. The Company’s Board of Directors and management are continuing to work with its accounting team and other stakeholders to prepare the Audited Filings as soon as practicable and it is the Company’s reasonable expectation that the Audited Filings will be finalized on or before January 27, 2025.

Until the Audited Filings are filed, the Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203 for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release. The Company has imposed an insider trading blackout pending the filing of the Audited Filings.

The Company confirms that, since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iii) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings as of the date of this news release and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

In addition, the Company’s Q1 2025 financial report, including financial statements, management discussion & analysis and applicable CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended Oct. 31, 2024, will not be filed until the Audited Filings are filed.

The Company also announces that Alternative Medicine Association (AMA), the Company’s flagship brand, has won a LeafLink List 2024 award for Top Selling in Nevada. AMA’s recognition as a recipient of this year’s LeafLink List Awards stands as a testament for innovation, growth, and leadership in the cannabis industry. After a comprehensive analysis of performance data, LeafLink selected its winners, utilizing data from January to September to find winners from 13 states representing excellence in brands, retailers, products, and LeafLink innovators. In recognition for AMA’s achievement, LeafLink has made a $5,000 donation to Defy Ventures on behalf of all winners, supporting impactful programs that change lives.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based licensed producer, focused on the cultivation and extraction of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer products in a variety of formats under its flagship brands, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) and Level X. Its product offerings are cultivated at the Company’s 68,000 sq. ft. indoor facility and marketed directly to retail dispensaries. AMA branded flower, infused pre-rolls, and in-house boutique concentrates consistently rank as the top products sold in Nevada. For more information, please visit www.1933industries.com

