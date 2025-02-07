15 ALS Nonprofits Collaborate to Form ALS United: A New Era of Innovation and Impact

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a comprehensive planning process, 15 independent nonprofit organizations from around the country have formalized ALS United, an innovative partnership dedicated to serving the ALS community. This new nonprofit membership organization is committed to serving the ALS community in a collaborative approach by providing comprehensive local care and support to individuals and families affected by ALS, advancing state and national advocacy efforts, and fostering bold global research initiatives.

The founding members of ALS United include ALS Arizona, ALS Network, ALS New Mexico, ALS of Nevada, ALS United Ohio, ALS United Connecticut, ALS United of Georgia, ALS United Greater Chicago, ALS United Greater New York, ALS United Mid-Atlantic, ALS United North Carolina, ALS Northwest, ALS United Orange County, ALS United Rhode Island, ALS United Rocky Mountain. Together, these organizations serve a substantial portion of the U.S. ALS population.

ALS United, and its members, stand as a transformative force in the fight against ALS, leveraging more than a century of combined expertise and collaborations with over 90 multidisciplinary ALS clinics and leading medical experts nationwide to ensure access to the highest standard of care and innovative advancements in the field. These partnerships enable ALS United member organizations to deliver comprehensive community-based support, offering grants, support groups, medical equipment loans, and access to nurses and social workers. By combining personalized care with a focus on advancing research, ALS United drives innovation and progress toward a cure.

In addition to clinical partnerships, ALS United members exemplify a steadfast commitment to ALS research through substantial investments across a wide spectrum of initiatives. Funding priorities span groundbreaking programs such as Accelerating Medicines Partnership® in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (AMP® ALS), and the ALS Research Innovation Initiative.

These efforts are bolstered by collaborations with esteemed organizations like the Northeast ALS Consortium (NEALS), and the American Brain Foundation. By uniting resources and expertise, ALS United not only prioritizes immediate patient care but also fuels long-term advancements in the understanding and treatment of ALS.

Building on these foundational partnerships and research initiatives, ALS United remains focused on addressing the most immediate needs of the ALS community. In January 2025, ALS United analyzed results from a comprehensive community survey, revealing the pressing needs and priorities of those living with ALS. The ALS community identified three critical priority areas for the year ahead: expanding research and clinical trial access, enhancing financial support systems, and improving healthcare access and coverage.

Through collaborative advocacy and proactive engagement at both federal and state levels, ALS United aims to create lasting, meaningful change for those affected by ALS. This innovative, community-driven approach represents a bold new direction in the fight against ALS, uniting top medical expertise, cutting-edge research, and personalized support to address the most pressing needs of those living with the disease. Guided by the vision that ‘Together, we end ALS,’ ALS United is transforming how care is delivered, and progress is made, bringing fresh hope to the ALS community.

“ALS United embodies the collective vision of our founding members to deliver local support with national impact. This collaboration enables us to harness decades of expertise, drive bold innovation, and advocate for transformative change. We are proud to take this vital step forward in the fight against ALS,” said Jerry Dawson, President and CEO, ALS United.

ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a fatal, progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS gradually results in the loss of the ability to walk, speak, move, and eventually breathe.

For more information on ALS United, its mission, and its initiatives, please visit alsunited.org.

