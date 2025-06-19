111, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Maintained Quarterly Operational Profitability

Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Revenues Decreased 30 Basis Points YoY

Maintained Quarterly Positive Operating Cash Flow

SHANGHAI, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. ("111" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to reshaping the value chain of healthcare industry by digitally empowering the upstream and downstream in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net revenues were RMB3.5 billion ( US$486.3 million ), remaining relatively flat compared to the same quarter last year.

were ( ), remaining relatively flat compared to the same quarter last year. Total operating expenses were RMB195.0 million ( US$26.9 million ), an improvement of 4.8% compared to RMB204.8 million in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses decreased by 30 basis points to 5.5% from 5.8% in the same quarter of last year, demonstrating continuous improvement in the Company's operational efficiency.

were ( ), an improvement of 4.8% compared to in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses decreased by 30 basis points to 5.5% from 5.8% in the same quarter of last year, demonstrating continuous improvement in the Company's operational efficiency. Income from operations was RMB0.1 million ( US$0.02 million ), compared to RMB3.7 million in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, income from operations accounted for 0.004% this quarter as compared to 0.1% in the same quarter of last year.

was ( ), compared to in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, income from operations accounted for 0.004% this quarter as compared to 0.1% in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP income from operations (1) was RMB4.3 million ( US$0.6 million ), compared to RMB8.9 million in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, Non-GAAP income from operations accounted for 0.1% this quarter as compared to 0.3% in the same quarter of last year.

was ( ), compared to in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, Non-GAAP income from operations accounted for 0.1% this quarter as compared to 0.3% in the same quarter of last year. Net cash from operating activities was RMB112.6 million ( US$15.5 million ), achieved another quarter of positive operating cash flow.

(1) Non-GAAP income from operations represents income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Mr. Junling Liu, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of 111, commented, "In the first quarter of 2025, we successfully navigated a persistently challenging macroeconomic environment to deliver another quarter of operational profitability and positive operating cash flow. Our net revenues remained stable at RMB 3.5 billion, demonstrating the resilience of our business model amidst market headwinds. Our ability to sustain profitability is a direct result of the operational discipline and strategic focus we have cultivated across the organization."

"Our relentless focus on efficiency continues to bear fruit. We achieved a notable 4.8% year-over-year reduction in total operating expenses. More importantly, as a percentage of net revenues, our operating expenses improved to 5.5%, a decrease of 30 basis points from the same period last year, highlighting our capacity for continued operational improvement. This was driven by significant double-digit reductions in both our selling and marketing expenses and technology expenses, reflecting our commitment to prudent cost management."

"Looking ahead, our strategy remains centered on leveraging technology to empower the healthcare value chain. We will continue to invest strategically in AI and digital solutions to enhance our supply chain, deepen customer engagement, and pioneer a seamless, one-stop shopping experience for our partners. With our fortified financial base and a clear focus on execution, we are well-positioned to capture the immense long-term opportunities in this exciting market and build a truly defensible, next-generation platform."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB3,529 million (US$486.3 million), representing an increase of 0.02% from RMB3,528 million in the same quarter of last year.

Gross segment profit (2) was RMB195.1 million (US$26.9 million). Due to an unfavorable macroeconomic environment, gross segment profit had a 6.4% decrease year-over-year.

(In thousands RMB) For the three months ended March 31,



2024



2025



YoY B2B Net Revenue



















Product 3,431,172



3,457,267



0.8 % Service 20,837



16,971



-18.6 %























Sub-Total 3,452,009



3,474,238



0.6 %























Cost of Products Sold(3) 3,261,103



3,288,747



0.8 %























Segment Profit 190,906



185,491



-2.8 % Segment Profit % 5.5 %



5.3 %























































(In thousands RMB) For the three months ended March 31,



2024



2025



YoY B2C Net Revenue



















Product 72,206



52,312



-27.6 % Service 4,214



2,729



-35.2 %























Sub-Total 76,420



55,041



-28.0 %























Cost of Products Sold 58,793



45,437



-22.7 %























Segment Profit 17,627



9,604



-45.5 % Segment Profit % 23.1 %



17.4 %































(2) Gross segment profit represents net revenues less cost of goods sold. (3) For segment reporting purposes, purchase rebates are allocated to the B2B segment and B2C segments primarily based on the amount of cost of products sold for each segment. Cost of products sold does not include other direct costs related to cost of product sales such as shipping and handling expense, payroll and benefits of logistic staff, logistic centers rental expenses and depreciation expenses, which are recorded in the fulfillment expenses. Cost of service revenue is recorded in the operating expense.

Operating costs and expenses were RMB3.53 billion (US$486.3 million), representing an increase of 0.1% from RMB3.52 billion in the same quarter of last year.

Cost of products sold was RMB3.33 billion ( US$459.5 million ), representing an increase of 0.4% from RMB3.32 billion in the same quarter of last year.









was RMB3.33 billion ( ), representing an increase of 0.4% from RMB3.32 billion in the same quarter of last year. Fulfillment expenses were RMB93.6 million ( US$12.9 million ), representing an increase of 5.7% from RMB88.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Fulfillment expenses accounted for 2.7% of net revenues this quarter as compared to 2.5% in the same quarter of last year.









were RMB93.6 million ( ), representing an increase of 5.7% from RMB88.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Fulfillment expenses accounted for 2.7% of net revenues this quarter as compared to 2.5% in the same quarter of last year. Selling and marketing expenses were RMB67.9 million ( US$9.4 million ), representing a decrease of 15.5% from RMB80.4 million in the same quarter of last year. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.6 million for the quarter and RMB1.9 million for the same quarter last year, respectively, selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues accounted for 1.9% in the quarter as compared to 2.2% in the same quarter of last year.









were RMB67.9 million ( ), representing a decrease of 15.5% from RMB80.4 million in the same quarter of last year. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses of for the quarter and for the same quarter last year, respectively, selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues accounted for 1.9% in the quarter as compared to 2.2% in the same quarter of last year. General and administrative expenses were RMB18.3 million ( US$2.5 million ), representing a decrease of 3.8% from RMB19.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.9 million for the quarter and RMB2.1 million for the same quarter last year, respectively, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues accounted for 0.5% this quarter, maintaining the same as last year.









were RMB18.3 million ( ), representing a decrease of 3.8% from RMB19.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses of for the quarter and for the same quarter last year, respectively, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues accounted for 0.5% this quarter, maintaining the same as last year. Technology expenses were RMB15.5 million ( US$2.1 million ), representing a decrease of 15.6% from RMB18.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.6 million for the quarter and RMB1.2 million for the same quarter last year, respectively, technology expenses as a percentage of net revenues accounted for 0.4% in the quarter as compared to 0.5% in the same quarter of last year.

Income from operations was RMB0.1 million (US$0.02 million), compared to RMB3.7 million in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, income from operations accounted for 0.004% this quarter as compared to 0.1% in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB4.3 million (US$0.6 million), compared to RMB8.9 million in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, Non-GAAP income from operations accounted for 0.1% this quarter as compared to 0.3% in the same quarter of last year.

Net loss was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million), compared to RMB2.7 million in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, net loss accounted for 0.2% this quarter as compared to 0.1% in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP net loss (4) was RMB3.2 million (US$0.4 million), compared to Non-GAAP net income of RMB2.5 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB17.6 million (US$2.4 million), compared to RMB13.8 million in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders accounted for 0.5% this quarter as compared to 0.4% in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (5) was RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million), compared to RMB8.6 million in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders accounted for 0.4% this quarter as compared to 0.2% in the same quarter of last year.

(4) Non-GAAP net loss represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, net of tax. Considering the impact of accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest for the first quarter 2025, non-GAAP net loss is used as a meaningful measurement of the operation performance of the Company.



(5) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders represents net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, net of tax.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company held cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaling RMB556.8 million (US$76.7 million), compared to RMB518.3 million as of December 31, 2024. To date, amount of RMB1.09 billion has been included in the balances of redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued expenses and other current liabilities. This amount is owed to a group of investors of 1 Pharmacy Technology pursuant to equity investments made in 2020, as previously disclosed. 111 has received redemption requests from certain of such investors in accordance with the terms of their initial investments in 1 Pharmacy Technology. Following communication and negotiation to date, the Company has reached agreements with or received commitment letters from investors representing approximately 96.79% of the total amount to reschedule the repayments, allowing for phased repayments at extended periods, if the holders exercise their redemption rights. A portion of the redemption has already been paid upon signing of these agreements. For further details on the terms of 111's arrangements with these investors, please see "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects—B. Liquidity and Capital Resources" in the Company's annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP loss per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The Company defines non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, net of tax. The Company defines non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, net of tax. The Company defines non-GAAP loss per ADS as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses, net of tax per ADS. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company believes that non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP loss per ADS help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in income from operations and net loss. Share-based compensation expenses is a non-cash expense that varies from period to period. As a result, management excludes the items from its internal operating forecasts and models. Management believes that the adjustments for share-based compensation expenses provide investors with a reasonable basis to measure the company's core operating performance, in a more meaningful comparison with the performance of other companies. The Company believes that non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP loss per ADS provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, or non-GAAP loss per ADS is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures is included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information Statement

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as 111's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. 111 may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability comply with extensive and evolving regulatory requirements, its ability to compete effectively in the evolving PRC general health and wellness market, its ability to manage the growth of its business and expansion plans, its ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future, its ability to control the risks associated with its pharmaceutical retail and wholesale businesses, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and 111 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to reshaping the value chain of healthcare industry by digitally empowering the upstream and downstream in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company's online platform, 1 Medicine, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.

For more information on 111, please visit: http://ir.111.com.cn/.

111, Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for share and per share data)







As of As of



December 31, 2024 March 31, 2025



RMB







RMB



US$ ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents 462,289







485,736



66,936 Restricted cash 56,043







71,096



9,797 Short-term investments -







-



- Accounts receivable, net 413,101







266,582



36,736 Notes receivable 78,827







94,765



13,059 Inventories 1,387,403







1,342,798



185,043 Prepayments and other current assets 251,994







224,218



30,898 Total current assets 2,649,657







2,485,195



342,469 Property and equipment, net 32,903







30,882



4,256 Intangible assets, net 1,437







1,259



173 Long-term investments -







-



- Other non-current assets 14,682







14,143



1,949 Operating lease right-of-use asset 89,071







76,410



10,530 Total assets 2,787,750







2,607,889



359,377



























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT



















Current liabilities:























Short-term borrowings 160,981







148,500



20,464 Accounts payable 1,721,425







1,680,164



231,531 Accrued expense and other current liabilities 460,173







346,018



47,684 Total current liabilities 2,342,579







2,174,682



299,679 Long-term operating lease liabilities 55,448







46,702



6,436 Other non-current liabilities 8,961







8,632



1,190 Total liabilities 2,406,988







2,230,016



307,305



























MEZZANINE EQUITY























Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,038,914







1,051,913



144,957



























SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT























Ordinary shares Class A 33







33



5 Ordinary shares Class B 25







25



3 Treasury shares (5,887)







(5,887)



(811) Additional paid-in capital 3,172,820







3,176,937



437,794 Accumulated deficit (3,883,992)







(3,901,641)



(537,661) Accumulated other comprehensive income 74,357







74,277



10,236 Total shareholders' deficit (642,644)







(656,256)



(90,434) Non-controlling interest (15,508)







(17,784)



(2,451) Total deficit (658,152)







(674,040)



(92,885) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and deficit 2,787,750







2,607,889



359,377

111, Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except for share and per share data)







For the three months ended March 31,



2024



2025



RMB



RMB



US$ Net revenues 3,528,429



3,529,279



486,348 Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of products sold (3,319,896)



(3,334,184)



(459,463) Fulfillment expenses (88,523)



(93,566)



(12,894) Selling and marketing expenses (80,360)



(67,908)



(9,358) General and administrative expenses (19,074)



(18,341)



(2,527) Technology expenses (18,309)



(15,459)



(2,130) Other operating income, net 1,457



324



45 Total operating costs and expenses (3,524,705)



(3,529,134)



(486,327) Income from operations 3,724



145



21 Interest income 1,966



1,254



173 Interest expense (7,982)



(8,732)



(1,203) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (219)



42



6 Other loss, net (123)



-



- Loss before income taxes (2,634)



(7,291)



(1,003) Income tax expense (51)



(16)



(2) Net loss (2,685)



(7,307)



(1,005) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (173)



1,745



240 Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 289



445



61 Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (11,206)



(12,532)



(1,727) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (13,775)



(17,649)



(2,431) Other comprehensive loss



















Unrealized gains of available-for-sale securities, (34)



-



- Realized gains of available-for-sale debt securities 177



-



- Foreign currency translation adjustments 620



(80)



(11) Comprehensive loss (13,012)



(17,729)



(2,442) Loss per ADS:



















Basic and diluted (1.60)



(2.00)



(0.20) Weighted average number of shares used in computation of loss per share















Basic and diluted 171,220,973



173,119,578



173,119,578

111, Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)







For the three months ended March 31,



2024



2025



RMB



RMB



US$























Net cash provided by operating activities 108,438



112,599



15,516 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 29,742



(1,088)



(150) Net cash used in financing activities (155,471)



(72,981)



(10,057) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,072



(30)



(4) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (16,219)



38,500



5,305 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 623,548



518,332



71,428 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period 607,329



556,832



76,733

111, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except for share and per share data)







For the three months ended March 31,



2024



2025



RMB



RMB



US$























Income from operations 3,724



145



21 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 5,171



4,115



567 Non-GAAP income from operations 8,895



4,260



588























Net loss (2,685)



(7,307)



(1,005) Add: Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax 5,171



4,115



567 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 2,486



(3,192)



(438)























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (13,775)



(17,649)



(2,431) Add: Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax 5,171



4,115



567 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (8,604)



(13,534)



(1,864)























Loss per ADS(6): Basic and diluted (1.60)



(2.00)



(0.20) Add: Share-based compensation expenses per ADS(6), net of tax 0.60



0.40



0.00 Non-GAAP loss per ADS(6) (1.00)



(1.60)



(0.20)























(6) Every one ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.





















