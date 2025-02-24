10x Genomics Unveils Innovation Roadmap at AGBT General Meeting, Advancing Leadership in Large-Scale Single Cell and Spatial Analysis

New single cell and spatial innovations extend 10x Genomics’ technology and performance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting, 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced a series of new product innovations to solidify its position as the best partner for high-performance single cell research at scale. In addition, the company unveiled a robust new product roadmap for its Visium and Xenium portfolios, extending its performance and technology leadership in the rapidly growing field of spatial biology.

“After a record year of innovation, we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in single cell and spatial biology, taking on the hardest challenges so researchers can make the biggest impact,” said Ben Hindson, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. “Our 2025 roadmap will once again raise the bar for the field and enable researchers to tackle bigger questions, analyze more samples and extract deeper insights from their data.”

10x Genomics will host a workshop at AGBT today, Sunday, February 23, at 1 p.m. ET to share the latest data and development directions across its three platforms. This workshop will be live-streamed beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET for researchers not attending AGBT.

Advancing Large-Scale Single Cell Research

Building on a record year of Chromium product releases in 2024, 10x Genomics announced plans to enable high-performance, mega-scale single cell analysis with improved efficiency and ease of use. Highlights of 10x’s forthcoming innovations in single cell analysis include:

Plate-based workflows for Chromium GEM-X Flex: The company announced plans for plate-based GEM-X Flex workflows designed to massively expand the number of samples per run. At launch, this plate-based workflow will enable more than 700 samples in a single run. Researchers will be able to use plate-based GEM-X Flex to recover approximately 1 million cells from a single lane and 8 million cells per chip. Unlike alternative offerings, the plate-based approach on GEM-X Flex will be a highly parallel workflow that does not require using an entire plate at once, giving researchers full control and flexibility over how they design and scale their studies. Researchers will also be able to partition millions of cells in minutes using Chromium X and iX instruments as part of this plate-based workflow. Optimized for a wide range of large-scale studies, including perturbation screens and large sample cohorts, the GEM-X Flex plate-based workflow is expected to deliver top-tier sensitivity, high quality data and best-in-class sequencing efficiency to ensure superior results at scale.

10x Cloud Analysis for Large Studies will give researchers even more scalable ways to manage large datasets, including a new batch analysis feature for running hundreds or thousands of analyses in parallel. 10x Genomics Cloud Analysis already provides researchers with access to robust computational resources in a simple web interface. Cloud Analysis for Large Studies will help researchers looking to automate data processing programmatically while taking advantage of 10x Cloud’s high-performance infrastructure. These capabilities will be available to support both the Chromium and Visium platforms.

Once launched, these offerings will join a broad portfolio of recent Chromium innovations intended to democratize access to single cell analysis by delivering high performance and low cost at any scale. These include:

GEM-X Flex Gene Expression , which enables mega-scale single cell research for as low as one cent per cell.

, which enables mega-scale single cell research for as low as per cell. GEM-X Universal Multiplex , featuring on-chip multiplexing so researchers can easily batch and run four independent samples, up to 5,000 cells per sample, for approximately $600 per sample, at any scale.

, featuring on-chip multiplexing so researchers can easily batch and run four independent samples, up to 5,000 cells per sample, for approximately per sample, at any scale. Chromium Xo , a high-powered instrument at a low-cost entry point so more researchers can access the performance and workflow advantages of Chromium single cell analysis.

Expanding Technology Leadership in Spatial Biology

10x Genomics continues to lead the spatial biology revolution with a broad portfolio of easy-to-use technologies that enable superior performance and provide deeper, high resolution insights into tissue organization and function.

Visium Platform

In 2024, 10x Genomics launched its groundbreaking Visium HD product , increasing the resolution of the Visium platform by over three orders of magnitude. Now compatible with FFPE, Fresh Frozen and Fixed Frozen tissues, Visium HD delivers high sensitivity and sequencing efficiency with the proven CytAssist-enabled workflow. 10x Genomics revealed today several planned additions to the Visium HD platform, including:

Visium HD 3' for high resolution, species-agnostic spatial profiling: 10x Genomics unveiled its plans to bring its flagship Visium v1 3' assay, launched in 2019, into high resolution with improvements in both performance and workflow. The forthcoming Visium HD 3' assay is a reverse transcription-based approach to whole transcriptome spatial profiling at single cell scale. Visium HD 3' is designed to enable de novo discovery across a broad range of applications, such as analysis of isoforms and long non-coding RNAs. Visium HD 3' will deliver both high resolution and high sensitivity in a diverse set of species and a wide range of fresh frozen tissues. Powered by Visium CytAssist, Visium HD 3' will give researchers a streamlined workflow featuring same-section H&E staining on standard glass slides and no tissue optimization required.

Visium HD Cell Segmentation for morphology-guided spatial transcriptomics: Visium HD Cell Segmentation leverages H&E images from the same tissue section and high spatial fidelity enabled by CytAssist to resolve spatial transcriptomics data at single-cell scale. This approach enables researchers to assign transcripts to individual cells with precision, improving clustering and characterization of cellular heterogeneity within tissues. By integrating gene expression with morphology-driven segmentation, researchers can uncover new cell populations and spatial interactions that were previously masked.

Visium HD XL: The company also highlighted Visium HD XL, which will feature an expanded capture area to enable whole transcriptome spatial gene expression analysis of larger tissue sections at single-cell-scale resolution.

Xenium Platform

Xenium RNA+Protein Multiomics: 10x Genomics shared plans to enable simultaneous detection of RNA and proteins on the same slide and tissue section to unlock multiomic insights into cellular function at subcellular resolution. In a single Xenium run, researchers will be able to seamlessly integrate RNA and proteins and preserve the high data quality they have come to expect from the platform. The validated plug-and-play protein immunology panel for human FFPE tissues will include seven modular subpanels covering up to 28 protein targets to eliminate the burden of assay development and optimization. It is designed to complement a broad Xenium menu of curated, semi-custom and fully custom RNA v1 panels to maximize data quality and workflow efficiency.

10x Genomics at AGBT

Throughout AGBT, 10x Genomics will host a series of scientific presentations and events to showcase how its latest technologies are driving biological discovery:

Pre-Conference Workshop: Revving up insights in single cell and spatial exploration ( February 23, 2025 ). Register for the livestream here.

Revving up insights in single cell and spatial exploration ( ). Featured Posters: Poster 457: GEM-X Universal Multiplex: A cost-effective, sample- and species- agnostic multiplexing approach for single-cell RNA sequencing Poster 439: In Situ detection of HPV expression in human cervical cancer with Xenium Prime 5K Poster 432: Exploring tumor microenvironment heterogeneity through multiomic In Situ profiling of RNA and proteins



