10x Genomics Launches Xenium Protein, Advancing Spatial Biology by Enabling Same-Cell RNA and Protein Analysis

First fully integrated spatial multiomic assay from 10x Genomics brings RNA and protein data together in situ – unlocking deeper insights into cell function and disease biology

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced the launch of Xenium Protein, a powerful new addition to its Xenium Spatial platform that enables simultaneous RNA and protein detection in the same cell, on the same tissue section, all in a single automated run. As the first fully integrated spatial multiomic workflow for the Xenium platform from 10x Genomics, Xenium Protein empowers researchers to generate deeper biological insights with high confidence and without the need to stitch together data from multiple technologies.

"Scientists can now analyze RNA and protein together, streamlining workflows, removing the need for complex data integration and unlocking more precise insights," said Michael Schnall-Levin, Founding Scientist and Chief Technology Officer at 10x Genomics. "Integrated multiomic analysis is essential to advancing our understanding of complex diseases and accelerating therapeutic discovery."

Xenium Protein expands the Xenium platform with ready-to-use protein subpanels that work seamlessly alongside RNA panels, all on the same slide. These initial subpanels include dozens of well-characterized proteins involved in cell growth, signaling and immune response – making them valuable for studying cancer, immunology and other complex disease areas.

By reducing the need for separate workflows, technologies or sample sections, Xenium Protein simplifies experimental design and shortens time to results. With both RNA and protein data captured in a single run, researchers can move more quickly from experiment to insight – accelerating the pace of valuable discoveries possible through multiomic analysis.

Early access customers are leveraging Xenium Protein from early discovery through translational research and large-scale atlasing efforts.

"Integrating RNA and protein analysis within the same Xenium workflow enables a comprehensive view of tissue architecture and cell-cell interactions in a single experiment," said Dr. Julien Tessier, Principal Scientist, Sanofi. "This integrated multiomics approach removes the reliance on data co-registration – which is often complex and can introduce uncertainty – while delivering critical insights into target and biomarker expression that RNA alone often fails to capture."

Xenium Protein is now available globally.

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology.

