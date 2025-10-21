10x Genomics and Anthropic Partner to Make Single Cell and Spatial Analysis More Accessible Through Claude for Life Sciences

Collaboration enables researchers to begin exploring 10x single cell tools and datasets conversationally, with spatial applications to follow - making advanced analysis more accessible to the broader researcher community

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc . (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, and Anthropic, an AI safety and research company and creator of Claude, today announced a collaboration integrate 10x's analysis tools into the newly-launched Claude for Life Sciences offering the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a standard protocol that connects specialized tools to AI systems. This collaboration makes 10x's single cell and spatial biology capabilities accessible through natural language, enabling scientists to explore complex datasets conversationally rather than through code.

Accessing 10x's single cell and spatial analysis capabilities has traditionally required computational expertise - from writing command-line scripts to managing high-performance computing systems. Now, these same tools can respond to questions asked in plain English. Using Claude, researchers can now perform common analytical tasks - including aligning reads, generating Feature Barcode matrices, performing clustering and other secondary analysis - through a conversational interface that complements traditional computational workflows, making it faster and easier for researchers to engage directly with their data.

"Our collaboration with Anthropic makes the power of single cell and spatial biology accessible to every scientist through Claude for Life Sciences," said Serge Saxonov, Co-Founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "Now, researchers can begin to interact with their data through natural conversation, without needing a computational background. By removing the technical barriers, we're enabling scientists to focus on discovery and accelerate breakthroughs. This is just the first step toward making complex analysis as intuitive as asking one question - and expanding what's possible in biological research."

With this launch, researchers can now use Claude for Life Sciences to interact directly with their own 10x datasets. By integrating 10x's Cloud Analysis, Claude lowers the barrier to entry for new users and scales to meet the needs of large-scale analyses for advanced research teams. These use cases demonstrate how conversational interfaces can simplify exploration and accelerate insights across a wide range of research settings.

"The future of biological research is a partnership between human expertise and AI-powered capabilities. Our collaboration with 10x Genomics demonstrates what's possible when we remove the technical barriers that have limited access to the analysis tools that labs run on," said Eric Kauderer-Abrams, Head of Life Sciences and Biology, Anthropic. "Through Claude for Life Sciences, tasks that traditionally required computational expertise, can now happen through natural conversation. When we enable human expertise and AI to work together across the scientific process—from hypothesis generation to data interpretation to publication—we can accelerate discovery and progress against disease."

The collaboration marks the beginning of a broader effort to make 10x single cell and spatial analysis more intuitive and accessible through AI. For more information, visit https://claude.com/solutions/life-sciences.

About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Bluesky or YouTube .

About Anthropic



Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a family of foundational AI models purpose-built for business tasks. Visit www.anthropic.com for more information.

Contacts



