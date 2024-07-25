PNQ Health Unveils Fully Integrated Patient Care Model for Tinnitus Treatment

Innovative Approach Targets Underlying Conditions and Offers Comprehensive Care

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / PNQ Health announced today the company has received FDA Clearance as a Class II, Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for its groundbreaking digital health platform designed to treat Tinnitus, one of the world’s most common yet untreated conditions.

PNQ Health’s fully integrated patient care model is designed to treat Tinnitus by addressing over 200 underlying conditions that contribute to the symptoms of Tinnitus. Unlike traditional approaches that focus solely on the auditory aspect, PNQ Health’s model integrates Signal Monitoring Management with internal medicine consultation support via telemedicine, offering a holistic and effective solution for patients that is administered at home and supported by a national network of tele-health medical experts.

Tinnitus is often misunderstood as an auditory issue; however, it is a symptom imbalance resulting from various underlying conditions that alter the patient’s internal state. “PNQ Health’s therapy and care model is truly unique in that it not only suppresses the tinnitus signal but also allows patients to identify and remove the underlying triggers.” stated Dr. Andrew Grossman, MD, MBA, PNQ Health founder and Chairman of the Board. “This dual approach ensures comprehensive care and more sustainable outcomes for individuals suffering from tinnitus. Additionally, our ongoing development of clinical data and patient outcomes databases allows us to continually refine and improve our treatment strategies.”

Revolutionary Promise Fueled by Innovative Clinical Best Practices

“PNQ Health’s Fully Integrated Patient Care Model is rooted in clinical best practices,” stated Robert Hasel, DDS and co-founder of PNQ Health. “We recognize that tinnitus is an imbalance in the body’s internal state rather than a purely auditory problem.” Key features of the PNQ Health clinical practice include:

Comprehensive Treatment: Addressing both the signal and the underlying cause of tinnitus.

Customized Protocols: Each patient receives a unique treatment plan tailored to their specific needs.

Adaptive Treatment: Modifications are made as new experience data is gathered, ensuring optimal care.

Non-Invasive: Our approach avoids invasive procedures, making it safer for patients.

Self-Administered Under Clinical Supervision: Patients can manage their therapy with clinical oversight via telemedicine.

Affordable: No up-front capital expenditure is required, with a budget-friendly nominal monthly subscription.

A Clear Competitive Advantage

Kurtis Goos, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of PNQ Health, stated, “PNQ Health’s model offers a distinct competitive advantage in the market. PNQ Health represents the industry’s first comprehensive care delivery platform via telemedicine. Our self-guided therapy empowers patients by giving them ownership and control over their care. Individualized treatment protocols are enhanced by integrated Machine Learning (ML) and AI, underscoring our commitment to bring innovative and effective solutions to a largely underserved market.”

The company is currently in a Series A capital raise and seeking strategic and financial partners and investors. PNQ plans to use the funds to scale the business for commercialization and business operations.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.pnqhealth.com.

About PNQ Health

PNQ Health is a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, committed to improving patient outcomes through comprehensive, non-invasive treatments and cutting-edge technology. Our mission is to empower patients with effective, accessible, and affordable healthcare options to treat tinnitus and the underlying clinical conditions.

Contact Information

Kurtis Goos

CEO, PNQ Health

kgoos@pnqhealth.com

651 280-7624

SOURCE: PNQ Health

