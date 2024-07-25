Plus Therapeutics Showcases Leptomeningeal Metastases Programs at 2024 SNO/ASCO Conference

Company to present new data, highlighting progress in its therapeutics and diagnostics programs for Leptomeningeal Metastases

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (“Plus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, will have multiple opportunities to present data at the 2024 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) / American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) CNS Metastases Conference August 8-10, in Denver, Colorado.

“This year’s SNO/ASCO Metastases conference is a key opportunity for Plus to highlight advancements in our LM therapeutics and diagnostics programs,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Plus Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer. “The conference gathers key influencers and clinicians to discuss important topics in the field and we are honored to have multiple opportunities to share our results with the scientific community.”

Events and data presentations include:

Symposium:

The Company will be hosting a symposium titled, “Emerging Novel Diagnostic and Therapeutic Approaches for Leptomeningeal Metastases” on August 8, 2024, at 6:15-7:15 p.m. MDT in the Plaza Ballroom (DEF) of the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Speakers include:

Greg Fuller, M.D., Ph.D., Plus Therapeutics Medical Director and VP of Medical Affairs; Former Chief, Section of Neuropathology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Seema Nagpal, M.D., Clinical Professor, Neurology & Neurological Sciences, Stanford University

Jonathan Yang, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Vice Chair for Clinical Research and Developmental Therapeutics, Department of Radiation Oncology, Director of Clinical Research, NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center

Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Kolitz / Zachry Endowed Chair Neuro-Oncology Research; Co-Leader, Experimental and Developmental Therapeutics Program, University of Texas Health, Science Center at San Antonio

Therapeutic:

Presentation:

Title Phase 1 Dose Escalation of Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda (Rhenium Nanoliposome,186RNL) for the Treatment of Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM): Ongoing Clinical Study Update for Initial Safety and Feasibility), OCTS-11 Presenter Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D. Date/Time Friday, 09 August 2024, 1:10-2:30 p.m. MDT Location Plaza Ballroom (ABC)

Poster:

Title Radiation Absorbed Dose to Spinal Cord: Therapy of Leptomeningeal Metastases Using Beta-Emission Radiopharmaceuticals, RMTD-08 Presenter Ande Bao, Ph.D., M.S., Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, School of Medicine at Case Western University Date/Time Thursday, 08 August 2024, 7:15-09:00 p.m. MDT Location Plaza Exhibit Hall

Diagnostic:

Presentation:

Title CSF Tumor Cell (CSF-TC) Detection, Quantification and Biomarker assessment helps in clinical management of breast cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung cancer patients having Leptomeningeal Disease (FORESEE Study, NCT05414123), BMRK-13 Presenter Priya Kumthekar, M.D., Associate Professor of Neurology and Hematology/Oncology, Northwestern University Medical School Date/Time Saturday, 10 August 2024, 08:45-10:05 a.m. MDT Location Plaza Ballroom (ABC)

Poster:

Title The CNSide CSF Tumor Cell detection platform is a feasible, clinically relevant and scalable platform for disease management for patients with Leptomeningeal Disease, BMRK-12 Presenter Arushi Tripathy, M.D., Neurosurgery PGY-4 Resident at University of Michigan Medical School Date/Time Thursday, 08 August 2024, 7:15-9:00 p.m. MDT Location Plaza Exhibit Hall





About Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM)

LM is a rare complication of cancer in which the primary cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and leptomeninges surrounding the brain and spinal cord. All malignancies originating from solid tumors, primary brain tumors, or hematological malignancies have this LM complication potential with breast cancer as the most common cancer linked to LM, with 3-5% of breast cancer patients developing LM. Additionally, lung cancer, GI cancers and melanoma can also spread to the CSF and result in LM. LM occurs in approximately 5% of people with cancer and is usually terminal with 1-year and 2-year survival of just 7% and 3%, respectively. The incidence of LM is on the rise, partly because cancer patients are living longer and partly because many standard chemotherapies cannot reach sufficient concentrations in the spinal fluid to kill the tumor cells, yet there are no FDA-approved therapies specifically for LM patients, who often succumb to this complication within weeks to several months, if untreated.

About Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda

Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver direct targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective, and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda has the potential to reduce off target risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue, and gamma energy for real-time imaging. Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases in the ReSPECT-GBM and ReSPECT-LM clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes for patients. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. Plus Therapeutics is led by an experienced and dedicated leadership team and has operations in key cancer clinical development hubs including Austin and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.

About CNSide Test

CNSide is a laboratory developed test (LDT) based on proprietary quantitative tumor cell capture and detection method, paired with assays to identify actionable molecular treatment targets. Given the genetic changes that can occur as metastatic cancer spreads to the CNS, the evaluation of cerebrospinal fluid with CNSide provides a unique opportunity to identify biomarkers in patients with metastatic carcinoma or melanoma to help guide physicians in therapy selection. In addition, the quantitative tumor cell count assay is designed to be used in a serial fashion to monitor the response to therapy more effectively than other current methods.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “potential,” “anticipating,” “planning” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the following: the potential promise of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda including the ability of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda to safely and effectively deliver radiation directly to the tumor at high doses; expectations as to the Company’s future performance including the next steps in developing the Company’s current assets; the Company’s clinical trials including statements regarding the timing and characteristics of the ReSPECT-GBM, ReSPECT-LM and ReSPECT-PBC and increase of ten o, clinical trials; possible negative effects of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda; the continued evaluation of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda including through evaluations in additional patient cohorts; development and utility of CNSide leptomeningeal metastases diagnostic test; and the intended functions of the Company’s platform and expected benefits from such functions.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the early stage of the Company’s product candidates and therapies, the results of the Company’s research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash, the outcome of the Company’s partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it, market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field, ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms, and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company’s operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Plus Therapeutics’ business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Plus Therapeutics’ annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Plus Therapeutics makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Plus Therapeutics might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Investor Contact

Charles Y. Huang, MBA

Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Office: (202)-209-5751 | Direct (301)-728-7222

chuang@plustherapeutics.com