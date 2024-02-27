Phylos® and People Science® Announce Results of IRB-Backed Controlled Research Study on the Energizing Effects of THCV

Cannabis genetics company Phylos®, along with People Science, a direct-to-consumer scientific research and technology company, has conducted an IRB-approved, double-blind clinical research study on the effects of rare cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV).
Launches Natural Natural™ ingredient brand to raise consumer awareness of naturally-derived rare cannabinoids
PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis genetics company Phylos®, along with People Science, a direct-to-consumer scientific research and technology company, has conducted an IRB-approved, double-blind clinical research study on the effects of rare cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV). Results of the study found that Natural Natural™ THCV by Phylos significantly increased energy, activity, motivation, and well-being compared to placebo, without the fatigue and munchies associated with THC consumption.
“This study signifies a pivotal moment for the cannabis industry in understanding the effect of THCV in combination with THC,” according to Alisha Holloway, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Phylos. “The Natural Natural THCV study allows us to leverage our exceptional plants in the advancement of targeted cannabis products, and to chart new territories in understanding the efficacy of natural cannabinoids.”
Research Results
The study’s core findings include:
Natural Natural™ Brand Launch
“Consumers are seeking and deserve access to natural, plant-based wellness products that are backed by science,” said Phylos Chief Commercial Officer Whitney Conroy. “Natural Natural is partnering with the industry’s top growers, extractors, and brands to ensure customers know the products they purchase are made with the highest quality ingredients with proven effects.”
Brand partners include some of the industry’s top-rated consumer brands including: Yada Yada, Camino, Lost Farms, Heavy Hitters, Kanha, Airgraft, and Garden Society in California; SHRED and Trailblazer in Canada; HiDays in Arizona; Tunnel Vision and Ozone in Illinois, Massachusetts, and New Jersey; Good Day in Maryland; reV in Michigan; Kites and Buddies in Oregon, and Moonlit Cannabis in Washington.
Wholesale partners include Pacific Dutch Group and LEEF (CA); Ascend Wellness (IL, MA, NJ); The Pharm (AZ); Common Citizen (MI); Curio Wellness (MD); Schwazze (CO); Buddies (Oregon), with expansion plans into other states and countries in 2024.
