Phylos® and People Science® Announce Results of IRB-Backed Controlled Research Study on the Energizing Effects of THCV

Launches Natural Natural™ ingredient brand to raise consumer awareness of naturally-derived rare cannabinoids PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis genetics company Phylos® , along with People Science , a direct-to-consumer scientific research and technology company, has conducted an IRB-approved, double-blind clinical research study on the effects of rare cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV). Results of the study found that Natural Natural ™ THCV by Phylos significantly increased energy, activity, motivation, and well-being compared to placebo, without the fatigue and munchies associated with THC consumption. “This study signifies a pivotal moment for the cannabis industry in understanding the effect of THCV in combination with THC,” according to Alisha Holloway, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Phylos. “The Natural Natural THCV study allows us to leverage our exceptional plants in the advancement of targeted cannabis products, and to chart new territories in understanding the efficacy of natural cannabinoids.” Research Results

Research participants ingested unmedicated placebo gummies, THC-only gummies, and gummies infused with extract from Get Sh!t Done™ (GSD), a THCV-dominant plant bred by Phylos. The GSD gummies included distillate from the GSD plant with a roughly 2:1 ratio of THCV:THC. Detailed methodology can be found here . The study’s core findings include: 20% more participants felt energized after consuming the GSD gummy compared to placebo.

40% more participants reported enjoying their daily activities after consuming the GSD gummy compared to placebo.

Participants who consumed the THC-only gummy reported a 50% increase in hunger when taking full doses. Participants who consumed the GSD gummy did not report a statistically significant increase in hunger compared to placebo.

Participants who consumed the THC-only gummy reported feeling fatigue three times more than the GSD group. Participants who consumed the GSD gummy reported significantly less fatigue than placebo.

Both GSD and THC-only gummies increased activity, exercise performance, motivation, and well-being compared to placebo. Natural Natural ™ Brand Launch

Phylos announces Natural Natural, the consumer-facing ingredient brand commercializing the company’s patented, naturally-derived rare cannabinoid genetics. “Consumers are seeking and deserve access to natural, plant-based wellness products that are backed by science,” said Phylos Chief Commercial Officer Whitney Conroy. “Natural Natural is partnering with the industry’s top growers, extractors, and brands to ensure customers know the products they purchase are made with the highest quality ingredients with proven effects.” Brand partners include some of the industry’s top-rated consumer brands including: Yada Yada, Camino, Lost Farms, Heavy Hitters, Kanha, Airgraft, and Garden Society in California; SHRED and Trailblazer in Canada; HiDays in Arizona; Tunnel Vision and Ozone in Illinois, Massachusetts, and New Jersey; Good Day in Maryland; reV in Michigan; Kites and Buddies in Oregon, and Moonlit Cannabis in Washington. Wholesale partners include Pacific Dutch Group and LEEF (CA); Ascend Wellness (IL, MA, NJ); The Pharm (AZ); Common Citizen (MI); Curio Wellness (MD); Schwazze (CO); Buddies (Oregon), with expansion plans into other states and countries in 2024. About Phylos

Phylos is a cannabis genetics company that empowers growers of all sizes to produce the highest quality cannabis in the most cost-effective way. Phylos supports commercial-scale cultivation with the industry’s first Production-Ready Seed™: premium, phenotypically stable, fully-feminized F1 hybrid seed lines that deliver exceptional flower quality, potency, vigor, and yield. Phylos also leverages its proprietary, patent-pending technology to provide partners with unparalleled rare cannabinoid genetics. It creates natural, safe, and effective ingredients under its Natural Natural brand utilizing its cultivation, extraction, and formulation expertise. Natural Natural THCV varieties power a high-quality supply chain of naturally derived THCV. About People Science

Founded and led by pioneers of decentralized clinical trials, People Science is a technology-enabled clinical research organization with a mission to empower humanity with the tools and knowledge of science and medicine to improve ourselves, our communities, and our world. People Science is building a new people-forward clinical research infrastructure to support the evolution, knowledge, and understanding of alternative, complex, and complementary medicines. The People Science proprietary technology, Chloe (Consumer Health Learning & Organizing Ecosystem), is a consumer-friendly mobile app on the frontend, and a modular and configurable clinical research data management tool on the backend. The platform empowers individuals to answer the question, "Which alternative medicines work best for me?" while making scaled clinical evidence generation easier and more affordable for consumer brands, manufacturers, biotech and biopharma, and academic researchers. Learn more at People Science .