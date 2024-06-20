Pharmacovigilance Market Experiencing Rapid Growth

As per Precedence Research, the global pharmacovigilance market was evaluated at US$ 8.72 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 20.64 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2033. Enhancing patient care and safety through effective management of medicines and medical interventions is a pivotal growth factor in the pharmacovigilance market. Improve public health by swiftly detecting and communicating issues related to medication use, thereby contributing to the assessment of benefit-risk ratios and optimizing the effectiveness of treatments while minimizing risks.