Pharmacovigilance Market Experiencing Rapid Growth

June 20, 2024 | 
1 min read

As per Precedence Research, the global pharmacovigilance market was evaluated at US$ 8.72 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 20.64 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2033.

California Northern California
