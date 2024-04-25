Phani Konduru Joins PharmaCord as Chief Information Officer

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / PharmaCord LLC, a leading provider of patient support services for the pharmaceutical industry, announced today that Phani Konduru has joined PharmaCord as Chief Information Officer. As a vital member of PharmaCord’s Executive Committee, Konduru is responsible for leading the product & technology strategy, execution and innovation while overseeing IT operations. His role extends to enriching data strategies and insights for PharmaCord’s clientele, while championing data-driven strategies and digital innovation for improving patient and provider experiences, leveraging PharmaCord’s exclusive technology ecosystem, PharmaCord Lynk™.

Phani Konduru, Chief Information Officer, PharmaCord

“We are very excited to welcome Phani to the PharmaCord leadership team,” said Nitin Sahney, Founder and CEO of PharmaCord. “With his extensive industry experience and expertise in transformative digital service offerings, PharmaCord is poised to reach new heights of innovation and excellence in patient services.”

This appointment signifies a notable advancement in PharmaCord’s strategic initiative to reinforce its leadership team with top-tier talent sourced from the Louisville-Metro market.

Prior to PharmaCord, Konduru served as the Chief Digital and Technology Officer for BrightSpring Health Services, a publicly traded company. While there, he set the overall digital and technology vision and strategy for the company, executing an innovative and creative approach to better enable business growth and success. Konduru transitioned to BrightSpring Health Services from Humana, where he held various leadership roles over a 14-year tenure, ranging from Chief Technology Officer for Healthcare Services, Chief Architect, Vice President of Technology Advancement, Vice President of Consumer Technology and Wellness Segment CIO. Konduru actively serves on St. John’s Center for Homeless board as chair of the Strategic Planning committee. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science and a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Arkansas.

About PharmaCord

As a patient services provider, PharmaCord works on behalf of drug manufacturers to simplify the patient therapeutic journey. Through a combination of its proprietary PharmaCord Lynk™ technology suite, exceptionally talented team members and its non-commercial pharmacy PharmaCordScripts™, PharmaCord helps patients enhance their experience accessing and adhering to critical medications. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for biopharmaceutical and life science companies, visit pharmacord.com.

Contact Information

Paige Hobbs

Associate Director of Marketing

phobbs@pharmacord.com

SOURCE: PharmaCord

View the original press release on newswire.com.