Sinaptica Therapeutics Completes Scientific Advisory Board, Bringing Together Leading Voices Across Patients, Science, Medicine, and Commercial Strategy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinaptica Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company leading the development of a new class of personalized neuromodulation therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other primary neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the completion of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), bringing together a uniquely comprehensive group of experts spanning neuroscience, clinical development, brain health, patient advocacy and commercial strategy.

This strategically assembled SAB will provide scientific, clinical, regulatory, and commercial guidance as Sinaptica prepares for its pivotal clinical trial in Alzheimer’s disease and advances planning for market access frameworks in Alzheimer’s, as well as future product expansion into scalable next-generation platforms and new indications.

“With the completion of our Scientific Advisory Board, we now have the full spectrum of perspectives needed to guide Sinaptica through our pivotal phase, navigating this critical juncture with both rigor and real-world perspective,” said Ken Mariash, CEO of Sinaptica Therapeutics. “Alzheimer’s disease demands solutions that are not only scientifically sound, but scalable, accessible, and designed with real-world patients in mind. This board gives us the guidance we need to move confidently from innovation to impact.”

Newest SAB members bring Alzheimer’s expertise, patient voice

The two newest members of Sinaptica’s Scientific Advisory Board add depth of scientific knowledge and the patient journey to provide guidance to Sinaptica as it pursues key clinical and commercial milestones. Harald Hampel, MD, PhD, MSc, is a leading voice in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, and Jim Taylor, patient advocate, brings the lived experience of Alzheimer’s disease and the voice of patients and families directly into Sinaptica’s development and decision-making processes.

“Sinaptica's neuromodulation therapy approaches the progressive pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease from a truly novel, brain systems-level perspective, focusing on inducing neuroplasticity network-wide throughout the DMN with precisely targeted magnetically induced electrical stimulation,” said Harald Hampel, MD, PhD, MSc. “I am encouraged by the company's strong and consistently positive efficacy results from two randomized sham-controlled phase 2 trials and see a clear need for their therapy in the treatment continuum.”

“Alzheimer’s disease remains an area of profound unmet need, with far too few options available to patients and families,” said Jim Taylor, President and CEO of Voices of Alzheimer’s. “It’s time to look beyond the status quo and pursue new approaches with the potential to reach a broader population of patients. I’m encouraged by efforts across the field that are challenging conventional thinking and working urgently to expand what’s possible for those living with this disease.”

Strategic Impact at a Critical Inflection Point

Sinaptica’s Scientific Advisory Board brings together leaders across key domains:

Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD (HC) — Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Expert

Dr. Cummings is Research Professor at the UNLV School of Integrated Health Sciences and Founding Director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, with decades of leadership in Alzheimer’s clinical trials and therapeutic development. His work spans biomarker observatories, pipeline analyses of Alzheimer’s drugs in clinical trials, and the design of innovative therapeutic studies aimed at neurodegenerative diseases.

Giovanni Frisoni, MD — Brain Health & Prevention

Dr. Frisoni is a Clinical Neurologist, Full Professor of Clinical Neuroscience at the University of Geneva, and Director of the Memory Clinic at Geneva University Hospital. A prolific author and international leader in dementia research, he leads initiatives in diagnostic criteria and brain health services for dementia prevention worldwide. His participation brings strategic insights into early intervention and prevention frameworks.

Harald Hampel, MD, PhD, MSc — Clinical Neuroscience & Trial Strategy

Dr. Hampel is a highly successful physician-scientist and in his role as Chief Medical Officer of Eisai Inc., he was a key architect behind Leqembi's landmark approval. He has dedicated 30+ years to advancing neurology/neuropsychiatry trials and research and is a global leader in AD drug development. He also serves on the CTAD Scientific Committee and is a Reviewing Editor for the Journal of Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

Casey Lynch, MS — Scientific Business & Commercial Leadership

Casey Lynch is CEO of Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals and Managing Partner of Sonoma Bioventures, with over 25 years of experience building companies and advancing treatments for neurological disease. She brings deep expertise in strategy, operations, and commercialization, including leadership at Cortexyme, Longboard Pharma, and advisory roles with industry organizations and review boards.

Ana Pereira, MD — Neurodegeneration & Clinical Neurology

Dr. Pereira is Associate Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, where she leads the Pereira Lab and evaluates patients with cognitive and neurodegenerative disorders. Her research focuses on the neurobiology of aging and Alzheimer’s disease mechanisms that inform targeted therapeutic development.

Simone Rossi, MD, PhD — Neuromodulation & Brain Stimulation Expert

Dr. Rossi is a Professor of Human Physiology and Neurology at the University of Siena and Director of the Siena Brain Investigation & Neuromodulation Lab. An international leader in non-invasive brain stimulation research and technology, his work spans TMS, tDCS/tACS, neural plasticity, brain connectivity, and development of wearable therapeutic technologies.

Jim Taylor — Patient Advocate

Jim Taylor serves as President and CEO of Voices of Alzheimer’s, a leading dementia advocacy organization dedicated to equitable access to FDA-approved diagnostics and therapies. An FDA-appointed Alzheimer’s patient advocate, Jim has shared lived experience and caregiving insights nationally and internationally, including at the World Economic Forum in Davos. His perspective will ensure the patient and caregiver voice is central to Sinaptica’s development approach.





About Sinaptica Therapeutics

Sinaptica Therapeutics is a clinical-stage neuromodulation therapeutics company leading the development of a new class of novel personalized therapeutics to revolutionize the treatment of Alzheimer’s and other primary neurodegenerative diseases. The company utilizes a patented non-invasive approach to treating Alzheimer’s via precision neurostimulation of a key brain network involved in memory, the Default Mode Network. Sinaptica’s scientific co-founders pioneered research on this novel approach which a growing body of evidence indicates can slow disease progression. Sinaptica’s mission is to bring a safe, effective, and non-invasive neuromodulation therapy to Alzheimer’s patients that can help to significantly slow the progression of cognitive, functional, and behavioral decline. Learn more at sinapticatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X @SinapticaTX .

The SinaptiStim® System is for investigational use only. It has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for commercial sale in any geography.

