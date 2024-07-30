SUBSCRIBE
Ovid Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming August Investor Conferences

July 30, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to meaningfully improving the lives of people affected by certain epilepsies and brain conditions, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in August:

  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference – Ovid will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 6th at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • 2024 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – Ovid will participate in a panel discussion on Tuesday, August 13th at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the fireside chat and panel discussion can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by certain epilepsies and brain conditions with seizure symptoms. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel, targeted small molecule candidates that modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitability causative of seizures and other neurological symptoms. Ovid is developing: OV888/GV101 capsule, a potent and highly selective ROCK2 inhibitor capsule, for the potential treatment of cerebral cavernous malformations and other rare central nervous system diseases; OV329, a GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, a potential therapy for treatment-resistant seizures; and OV350, a direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, for the potential treatment of epilepsies and other psychiatric conditions. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Garret Bonney
617-735-6093
IR@ovidrx.com

