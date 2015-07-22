Organogenesis Inc. Launches New PuraPly Products At The APMA 2015 Annual Scientific Meeting

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2015 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Annual Scientific Meeting, Organogenesis Inc. will launch its new PuraPly wound management products. This includes the launch of PuraPly Antimicrobial (PuraPly AM), the first Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared purified collagen matrix with polyhexamethylene biguanide hydrochloride (PHMB) antimicrobial agent.

PuraPly and PuraPly AM are the latest additions to the Organogenesis portfolio of advanced wound-care products. Both products are FDA 510(k)-cleared Class II medical devices approved for acute and chronic wound management across a variety of wound types, including partial- and full-thickness wounds, pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, trauma wounds, venous and diabetic ulcers1.

Both PuraPly and PuraPly AM have been approved for pass-through reimbursement in the hospital outpatient setting by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). PuraPly AM will be presented by Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM, on Thursday, July 23 at noon ET during a scientific presentation at APMA titled, “Shifting the antimicrobial paradigm a novel purified collagen and antimicrobial technology for wound management,” and information on both products will be available at Organogenesis’ booth (#903) during the conference.

“Organogenesis is excited to be advancing healing through new wound care technologies that serve unmet needs and are available across the spectrum of wound management and healing applications,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis Inc. “With the addition of the PuraPly wound management products to our portfolio, we now offer clinicians products to treat wounds immediately when they enter their wound centers. Importantly, with PuraPly Antimicrobial, physicians have a treatment option for wounds with a high degree of bioburden. The PuraPly products can be used on most wounds that clinicians see in their centers. For diabetic ulcer and venous leg ulcer wounds that are truly chronic and do not respond to wound management, Organogenesis offers our Apligraf and Dermagraft bioengineered living cell-based products, the only FDA-approved wound healing therapies in the ‘skin substitute’ class.”

When used within the first four weeks of treatment, PuraPly creates an optimal environment for wounds of varying depth, regardless of severity or duration. PuraPly comprises layers of inherently strong, purified and biocompatible natural collagen matrix. PuraPly AM is unique in that it combines purified collagen with PHMB which provides broad antimicrobial coverage, protecting against a wide range of bacteria that colonize wounds and can progress to biofilm formation and infection. PuraPly AM can reduce the bacterial load in the wound bed, which if not addressed, can negatively impact tissue repair and delay healing.

PuraPly AM and PuraPly are both available in a range of sizes, in order to meet the needs of a variety of wound types.

Having pioneered the field, Massachusetts-based Organogenesis Inc. is a world leading regenerative medicine company focused in the areas of bio-active wound healing and soft tissue regeneration. The company’s mission is to bring the medical marvel of regenerative medicine products to patients and to standardize their use in everyday medical care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

