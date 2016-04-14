Organogenesis Inc.’ Expanding Wound Care Portfolio Featured In Eight New Presentations This Week At SAWC/WHS Spring 2016

CANTON, Mass. and ATLANTA, April 14, 2016/PRNewswire/ -- This week, new data featuring Organogenesis’ bioengineered cell-based wound healing products Apligraf® and Dermagraft®, and the wound management products PuraPly and PuraPly Antimicrobial (AM), will be presented at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) / Wound Healing Society (WHS) Spring Meeting, the leading national wound healing conference being held in Atlanta, Georgia.

Organogenesis Inc., a global leader in advanced wound care innovation, will also feature its entire product portfolio at booth #607. The company’s recently launched PuraPly Antimicrobial (AM), the first collagen matrix plus PHMB antimicrobial, will also be featured in the ‘New Product Showcase,’ in the conference exhibit hall.

The clinical scientific presentations on Organogenesis products include a landmark study showing how Apligraf converts the genetic profile of wound cells from a chronic to an acute healing state, and new case series evaluating PuraPly and PuraPly AM in the effective management of several types of wounds.

Other studies presented will focus on an in vitro angiogenesis model that demonstrates how Apligraf influences the migration of cells important in wound healing, the expression of key wound healing genes by Apligraf and Dermagraft cells, and how PuraPly Antimicrobial is effective at killing wound healing-inhibiting bacteria in a porcine wound model.

“We are proud to continue our tradition of contributing to the scientific discussion and understanding of wound healing with our broad range of data, which ultimately provide wound care practitioners with actionable information to better treat their patients,” stated Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and CEO of Organogenesis.

PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST INCLUDE:

Wound Healing Society, Session G: YOUNG INVESTIGATORS SYMPOSIUM

Thursday, April 14, 2p.m. Room B213/214

Treatment of Chronic Venous Leg Ulcers with a Bioengineered Living Cell Construct Induces Metallothioneins and MMP8 to Resolve Matrix Fibrosis and Reactivates a Healthy Modeling Response



R. C. Stone1,2, O. Stojadinovic1, A. P. Sawaya1, A.M. Rosa1, E. Badiavas3, M. Blumenberg4, M. Tomic-Canic1

1 University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Wound Healing and Regenerative Medicine Research Program, Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, Miami, FL 2 University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, The Research Residency Program, Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, Miami, FL3 University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute, Miami, FL 4 NYU Langone Medical Center, The Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology, New York, NY

Treatment with Bilayered Living Cellular Construct Triggers Acute Healing Response in Non-healing Venous Leg Ulcers(Poster LB-046)

O. Stojadinovic1, R.C. Stone1,2, A.M. Rosa1, H.A. Ramirez1,3, E. Badiavas1,4, M. Blumenberg5, and M. Tomic-Canic1,3,5

1Wound Healing and Regenerative Medicine Research Program, Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami- Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL 2 The Research Residency Program, Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami- Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL3Human Genetics and Genomics Graduate Program in Biomedical Sciences, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL4 Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL5The Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY6John P. Hussman Institute for Human Genomics, University of Miami- Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL

Evaluation of a Purified Collagen Matrix with PHMB on the Proliferation of Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in a Porcine Wound Model (Poster LB-044)

M. Solis, J. Gil, J. Valdes, A. Higa and S.C. Davis

Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL

Successful Healing of Complex Wounds using a Porcine Collagen Matrix containing PHMB (Poster CS-044)

S. Carpenter

Wound Care Associates, Covington, LA

The Use of a New Purified Collagen Matrix to Support Healing in Recalcitrant Wounds (Poster CS-076)

M. Gehling, J. Samies

The Regional Medical Wound Center, Orangeburg, SC

A Bioengineered Bilayered Living Epidermal/Dermal* Skin Cell Construct Provides A Sustained Cell Migratory Stimulus in a Dynamic Angiogenesis Model (Poster LB-015)

R. Schreiber, B. Jones, J. Lin, K. Faria

Organogenesis Inc. Canton MA

A Bioengineered Bilayered Living Epidermal/Dermal* Skin Cell Construct Highly Expresses Key Wound Healing Related Genes Compared To Native Skin (Poster LB-014)

R. Schreiber, B. Jones, K. Faria

Organogenesis Inc. Canton MA

A Bioengineered Human Fibroblast Derived Dermal Substitute* Highly Expresses Key Wound Healing Related Genes Compared To Native Skin

R. Schreiber, B. Jones, K. Faria

Organogenesis Inc. Canton MA

About Organogenesis

Massachusetts-based Organogenesis Inc. is a global leader in advanced wound care innovation and technologies, including bio-active wound healing and soft tissue regeneration. The company’s mission is to bring safe and effective wound care products to patients and to standardize their use in everyday medical care. Among Organogenesis’ suite of products are FDA-approved Apligraf® and Dermagraft®, the best-in-class products for bio-active wound healing, and recently introduced FDA-cleared PuraPly Antimicrobial, which advances wound management for a wide variety of wound types. For more information, please visit www.organogenesis.com.

