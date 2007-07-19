Organogenesis Inc.: Bioresorbable Collagen Scaffold Placed inside the Heart Revolutionizes Treatment

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioSTAR™ (NMT Medical, Boston, MA), a device that incorporates a bioresorbable collagen scaffold used to treat patent foramen ovale (PFO) has received regulatory approval in Canada and Europe. PFO is a common defect between the right and left atrium of the heart; essentially a hole in the heart that is usually asymptomatic. However, PFO may allow unfiltered blood and micro-emboli to pass directly into the arterial circulation and cause cerebral events, such as a stroke. BioSTAR™, which uses FortaFlex® technology created by ORGANOGENESIS, Inc., is designed to close PFO using the patient’s natural healing response.