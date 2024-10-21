Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

CANTON, Mass., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.



Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 8th to discuss the results of the quarter and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or dial (800) 715-9871 and provide access code 6679912. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.organogenesis.com . The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

