Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 8, 2021 
1 min read

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. today announced that company management will participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually from November 8th-11th.

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Organogenesis Inc (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually from November 8th-11th. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, November 11th at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs.


Investor Inquiries: ICR Westwicke Mike Piccinino, CFA OrganoIR@westwicke.com Press and Media Inquiries: Organogenesis Lori Freedman lfreedman@organo.com

