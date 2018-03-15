SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Organogenesis Announces New PuraPly® Antimicrobial Small Size

March 15, 2018 | 
1 min read

Organogenesis Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets, today announced its PuraPly® Antimicrobial (AM) wound management product is now available in a new, easy-to-use 1.6 cm disc size.

“A vast majority of wounds - including small ones - contain biofilm, which represents a serious challenge to wound healing,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and CEO of Organogenesis. “The new small size of PuraPly AM - which utilizes PHMB to manage bioburden while supporting healing - gives clinicians an exciting new option for treating a wide range of small wounds.”

PuraPly® and PuraPly AM are both FDA 510(k)-cleared Class II medical devices indicated for acute and chronic wound management across a wide variety of wound types, including partial- and full-thickness wounds, pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, trauma wounds, and venous and diabetic ulcers. Both products are available in a range of sizes to meet the needs of a variety of wound types.

PuraPly AM utilizes a novel technology--purified native collagen matrix embedded with polyhexamethylene biguanide, or PHMB, a broad-spectrum antimicrobial. This unique combination of native collagen and PHMB helps manage the reformation of biofilm while supporting healing across a wide variety of wound types, regardless of severity or duration.

PuraPly AM has been named one of the “Top 10 Innovations in Podiatry” by Podiatry Today, an award-winning publication that covers the latest developments in podiatric medicine.

About Organogenesis Inc.
Originally founded as a spin-off from technology developed at MIT in 1985, Massachusetts-based Organogenesis Inc. offers a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s versatile portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

Contact:
Angelyn Lowe
(781) 830-2353
alowe@organo.com

View original content with multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organogenesis-announces-new-puraply-antimicrobial-small-size-300614481.html

SOURCE Organogenesis Inc.

