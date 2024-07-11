Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Appoints Andreas Argyrides As Executive Director and Senior Analyst Covering the Biotechnology Sector

Expanding the Depth and Breadth of Oppenheimer’s Biotech Equity Research

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced today the appointment of Andreas Argyrides as Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering the Biotechnology sector.

“We are thrilled to have Andreas join our biotech research team as we expand the depth and breadth of our industry expertise,” said John Hellier, Senior Managing Director, Head of Equities for Oppenheimer. “He is well positioned to add value to Oppenheimer clients, given his wide and varied experiences across the healthcare industry.”

Argyrides has more than 15 years of financial industry experience. His expertise includes coverage of companies engaged in the development of new therapies for eye, liver, and lung diseases as well as gene therapies for rare genomic diseases.

“Andreas is an ideal complement to Oppenheimer’s Biotech research effort, and I look forward to working with him as we build on our momentum,” said William Bird, Director of Equity Research and Head of Thematic Research. “Our robust coverage capabilities have contributed to making Healthcare Equity Research at Oppenheimer among the most trusted team of analysts in the industry.”

“Breakthroughs in biotechnology therapies have the potential to save lives and improve the condition of countless patients,” Argyrides said. “Investors need access to reliable information in order to capitalize on opportunities in the sector. That’s why I am excited to join Oppenheimer, an institution that I have long admired for its insightful commentary and strong reputation within the Healthcare space.”

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

