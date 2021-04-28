Ocular Innovations Launches Exclusive Optometry Video Content for Patient-Facing Optometry Solution that Delivers Content Rich Touchpoints Through Frictionless Mobile Experience

BOISE, Idaho, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocular Innovations, a Division of Engage Technologies Group, Inc. today announced it has launched their comprehensive, Optometric-exclusive video content library tailored for the Optometry industry that optimizes the overall Ocular patient experience. Ocular Innovations provides Optometrists around the globe with access to this proprietary high-value short form video content through Ocular Innovation’s “Human Experience Platform” (HXP), that leverages mobile-centric technologies as a patient education and protocol compliance tool. (Video: https://vimeo.com/541956358/e08bfdb447) The launch of our robust Optometry Video Content enables efficiency in the Optometric patient journey like never before “This is probably the most innovative company to enter our industry in many, many years,” says Dr. Jerry Sude, Founder of Novis Clinic, Owner of OD Excellence and Ocular Innovations Director. “Ocular Innovations now provides all Optometrists with an exceptional quality vision library of video content that allows patients around the country to better understand what to expect when they come in to see any one of us for most any vision need.” Ocular Innovations’ high quality, Optometric short-form video content library includes such critical vision topics as Astigmatism, Dilation, Glaucoma, Floaters, Macular Degeneration, Diabetes & The Eye, Progressive Lenses, Dynamic Tint, Lens Surface Treatments, Second Pair of Glasses Options, Dry Eye, Blue Light, Prescription Sunglasses, Retinal Imaging, Introduction to Eyewear, Contact Lenses and more. Ocular Innovations is ushering in a new era of patient, manufacturer and consumer engagement. Their ability to deliver relevant, short-form video content to end users without use of an app, email, password, or login creates consistent messaging and patient engagement, empowerment, and confidence while delivering frictionless improvements in care delivery. The Ocular Innovations’ platform capabilities, including robust data analytics that provide visibility and value of the patient experience, extend the clinical brand with scheduled virtual patient interactions throughout their protocol adherence including a patient CareCart™ stocked with recommended products curated and recommended by their Optometrist and clinical experts. “When you see all the layers of how simple this makes the doctor-patient experience evolve from today into the future, it’s just one of the most exciting things I’ve ever been a part of,” states Dr. Josh Rajasansi, Optometrist, Experts On Sight. Ocular Innovations is capitalizing on the convergence of three macro consumer trends: rapid adoption of mobile technologies, voracious consumer appetite for relevant short form video content, and the simplicity of text-based messaging distribution. Established in 2018, Ocular Innovations combines proprietary mobile intelligence technology with potent short form “Story Living Video Content” that engages directly with the patient and end customer. Accessed directly from the end customer’s cell phone, Ocular Innovations delivers quality 90-second episodic, drip or event-based content that is white-labeled for clinic or manufacturer branding. Their “zero friction” mobile experience streamlines patient knowledge and education at the precise moment where height of interest and time of need converge. This is notably true with patients are facing check-ups, consultation, and critical procedures from their Optometrist. “The launch of this robust Optometry Video Content Library enables efficiency in the Optometric patient journey like never before,” states Michael Boerner, CEO and Founder of Ocular Innovations. “Our breakthrough in mobile intelligence storytelling enables us to further equip Optometrists with a solution they have always wanted for their patients; a just-in-time, friction-free, anxiety relieving, journey describing, ‘yellow brick road’ to seamlessly follow. We can finally help Optometrists and their clinical teams streamline and measure every step across the patient care continuum, without portals, apps, email or logins. Simple is finally possible.” Ocular Innovations’ breakthrough in mobile intelligence storytelling enables them to equip healthcare providers with a solution they have always wanted for their patients; a just-in-time, friction free, anxiety relieving journey to seamlessly follow. Ocular Innovations helps Optometrists and their clinical teams streamline and measure every step across the patient care continuum, without portals, apps, email or logins. Ocular Innovations has closed the loop on previously friction-filled, disconnected, and inconsistent patient communications that have plagued the health care delivery spectrum for years. Ocular Innovations’ clients are able to elevate and simplify the patient communication experience by driving lead generation, lead capture, conversion, education and retention over the life of each patient and family. About Ocular Innovations Ocular Innovations is a Division of Engage Technologies Group, Inc., a privately-held company based in Boise, Idaho and is working with leading subject matter experts on next-generation mobile video engagement technologies in Optometric and Ophthalmology industries. In addition to some of the top medical practitioners in their respective fields, current Ocular Innovations’ product manufacturer clients include leading brands across Ocular. Ocular Innovations’ cloud-based SaaS solution enables a significantly simplified workflow, primarily focused on improving and accelerating the pathway-to-purchase and end-to-end patient experience. Related Links http://www.ocularinnovationsinc.com http://www.engagetg.com Video: https://vimeo.com/541956358/e08bfdb447 Contact: Steve Inch, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

