NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Supports National Dry Eye Awareness Month with Multiple Avenova Product Promotions

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces it will be offering special promotions and discounts on its Avenova®-branded eyecare products to customers and eyecare professionals throughout July in support of National Dry Eye Awareness Month.

National Dry Eye Awareness Month is intended to recognize the importance of eye health to overall health, and to educate the public about dry eye. The Sjögren’s Foundation and its partners first asked Congress to declare July as Dry Eye Awareness Month in 2005. Prevent Blindness also recognizes July as Dry Eye Awareness Month. Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease that affects an estimated 25 million people in the U.S., and is often a condition that is under-recognized and under-diagnosed.

“We are excited to support a month-long effort to focus attention on a condition that affects millions of Americans,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “In appreciation of customers who recognize the importance of a consistent, comprehensive dry eye regimen, throughout July we will be promoting our subscribe and save offering on Amazon.com and Avenova.com, which features a 15% price discount and free shipping. This discount extends to product bundles such as our Dry Eye Essentials and Total Eye Health that include an array of daily essentials specifically designed to provide individualized relief from dry eye symptoms.

“In addition, during July we are featuring special Avenova offers to eyecare professionals who specialize in the treatment of dry eye, specifically targeting new customers and existing customers with high-volume orders who use intense pulsed light (IPL) and thermal pulsation to treat symptoms caused by blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction,” he added. “By providing ongoing maintenance and enhancing overall treatment benefits, Avenova spray – formulated with our patented, proprietary, stable and pure hypochlorous acid – is highly complementary to these procedures.”

NovaBay offers best-in-class Avenova-branded products for each step of the standard dry-eye treatment regimen, including Avenova spray, the No. 1 doctor-recommended hypochlorous acid lid and lash cleanser, lubricating eye drops for instant relief, a warm eye compress to soothe, an antioxidant-rich dietary supplement with omega-3 oils and the i-Chek to monitor eyelid health. Avenova products are available directly to consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon.com and Avenova.com.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NovaBay’s leading product Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry eye disease. Manufactured in the U.S., it is clinically proven to kill a broad spectrum of bacteria to help relieve the symptoms of bacterial dry eye, yet is non-irritating and completely safe for regular use. In addition to the Avenova OTC product line, NovaBay offers the Avenova Allograft, an amniotic tissue prescription-only product available through eyecare professionals nationwide.

