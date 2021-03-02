NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

A pre-recorded presentation will be available to registered attendees for on-demand viewing beginning March 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET on the conference website.

“We are excited to share information about NorthStar’s success in advancing our commercialized product and expansion initiatives for reliable medical radioisotope production with the investor community at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference,” said Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. “NorthStar continues to further deploy its innovative technology and development expertise to meet growing demands for medical radioisotopes. In our presentation and meetings, we will provide details on our portfolio of game-changing therapeutic and diagnostic products that are in development, and speak to the ways in which we believe that NorthStar is poised for continued rapid growth and industry leadership.”

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage nuclear medicine company that develops, produces and manufactures reliable and environmentally-friendly diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Its first FDA-approved diagnostic imaging product is technetium-99m (Tc-99m), which is used in 40,000 patient imaging studies per day in the United States as standard of care to assess extent and severity of heart disease and cancer. Tc-99m is generated by NorthStar’s novel RadioGenix® System (technetium Tc-99m generator) which uses U.S.-produced, non-uranium based molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) as its source material. The Company is executing a well-defined plan to consistently increase the scale of Mo-99 production and to continuously improve efficiencies to meet anticipated increased demand. Therapeutic radioisotopes are increasingly important cancer treatment options, and NorthStar is developing commercial-scale production technologies to meet high demand for their use in ongoing clinical trials by multiple pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the Company is advancing a portfolio of other radiopharmaceuticals for use in therapeutic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

