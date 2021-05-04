NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes to Present at the Emerging Medtech Summit 2021

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic and medical imaging applications, today announced that Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, will present a corporate overview at the Emerging Medtech Summit 2021, on May 12, 2021 at 3:57 p.m. PT in Dana Point, Ca. The Emerging Medtech Summit 2021 brings together top strategists, investors and innovators driving the future of healthcare. Information about the Summit is available here.

Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, will provide an update on NorthStar, including its progress in advancing U.S. radioisotope production and its expanding portfolio. Mr. Merrick and Paul Estrem, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a break-out session and one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and strategic partners in conjunction with the event.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage nuclear medicine company that develops, produces and manufactures reliable and environmentally-friendly diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Its first FDA-approved diagnostic imaging product is technetium-99m (Tc-99m), which is used in 40,000 patient imaging studies per day in the United States as standard of care to assess extent and severity of heart disease and cancer. Tc-99m is generated by NorthStar’s novel RadioGenix® System (technetium Tc 99m generator) which uses U.S.-produced, non-uranium based molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) as its source material. The Company is executing a well-defined plan to consistently increase the scale of Mo-99 production and to continuously improve efficiencies to meet anticipated increased demand. Therapeutic radioisotopes are increasingly important cancer treatment options, and NorthStar is developing commercial-scale production technologies to meet high demand for their use in ongoing clinical trials by multiple pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the Company is advancing a portfolio of other radiopharmaceuticals for use in therapeutic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

