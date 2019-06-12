NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Announces Presentations on Mo-99 Supply and the RadioGenix® System at Upcoming Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting

BELOIT, Wis.--()--, LLC, a global innovator in the production and distribution of radioisotopes used for medical imaging, today announced upcoming presentations at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Annual Meeting (SNMMI), from June 22 – 26, 2018 in Anaheim, Ca. Presentation topics encompass ongoing domestic Mo-99 production, expansion plans and use of the RadioGenixSystem (technetium 99m generator). Details of the presentations by NorthStar are listed below.

Sunday, June 23, 2019 Session Title: TS06: Radiopharmacy/Radiation Safety 1 Presentation Title: Mo-99 Supply Update ─ the RadioGenix System and Tc-99m Production Using Non-uranium Based, Domestic Mo-99 Presenter: David V. Wilson, BS, RPh Session Time: 3:00 – 4:30 PM PT Presentation Time: 3:45 – 4:30 PM PT Location: Room 206B

Monday, June 24, 2019 Session Title: CORAR Session: Industry Outlook on Current and Future Mo-99 Supply Presentation Title: NorthStar Medical Technologies Update Presenter: James Harvey, PhD Session Time: 12:30 – 2:00 PM PT Presentation Time: 12:50 – 12:55 PM PT Location: Room 210D

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes invites participants at this year’s SNMMI Annual Meeting to attend the presentations above and to visit the company at Exhibit Booth 957.

About the RadioGenix® System

The RadioGenix System is an innovative, high tech separation platform that is approved for processing non-uranium/non-highly enriched uranium based molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) for the production of the important medical radioisotope, technetium-99m (Tc-99m). Prior to availability of RadioGenix technology, the U.S. supply chain for Mo-99 has been subject to frequent and sometimes severe interruptions which negatively impact patient healthcare. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018, the RadioGenix System is the first and only on-site, automated isotope separation system of its kind for use with non-uranium/non-highly enriched uranium based Mo-99, designed to help alleviate shortage situations and expand domestic supply.

Indication and Important Risk Information About the RadioGenix® System and Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection USP

The RadioGenix System is a technetium Tc-99m generator used to produce Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection, USP. Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection is a radioactive diagnostic agent and can be used in the preparation of FDA-approved diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals.

Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection is also indicated in

Adults for Salivary Gland Imaging and Nasolacrimal Drainage System Imaging (dacryoscintigraphy).

Adults and pediatric patients for Thyroid Imaging and Vesicoureteral Imaging (direct isotopic cystography) for detection of vesicoureteral reflux.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Allergic reactions (skin rash, hives, or itching) including anaphylaxis have been reported following the administration of Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection. Monitor all patients for hypersensitivity reactions.

Radiation risks associated with the use of Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection are greater in children than in adults and, in general, the younger the child, the greater the risk owing to greater absorbed radiation doses and longer life expectancy. These greater risks should be taken firmly into account in all benefit-risk assessments involving children. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure may be associated with an increased risk of cancer.

Temporarily discontinue breastfeeding. A lactating woman should pump and discard breastmilk for 12 to 24 hours after Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection administration.

Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection should be given to pregnant women only if the expected benefits to be gained clearly outweigh the potential hazards.

Only use potassium molybdate Mo-99, processing reagents, saline and other supplies, including kits, provided by NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. Do not administer Sodium Pertechnetate Tc 99m Injection after the 0.15 microCi of Mo-99/mCi of Tc-99m limit has been reached or when the 12 hour expiration time from elution is reached, whichever occurs earlier.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC at 1-844-438-6659; or FDA at 1-800-332-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For Full RadioGenix® System Prescribing Information, click here or visit https://www.northstarnm.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/PI_Rev04_23mar2018.pdf.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a nuclear medicine technology company committed to providing the United States with reliable and environmentally friendly radioisotope supply solutions to meet the needs of patients and to advance clinical research. The Company’s first product is the RadioGenix® System, an innovative and flexible platform technology initially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018 for the processing of non-uranium/non-highly enriched uranium based molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), the parent isotope of technetium-99m (Tc-99m), which is currently the most widely used diagnostic radioisotope for medical purposes. NorthStar’s proprietary and patented technologies include non-uranium based molybdenum-99 domestic production methods, patented separation chemistry systems, patented sterilization systems and a technology platform that potentially allows expanded product offerings to provide solutions in both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets. Founded in 2006 and based in Beloit, Wis., NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC. For more information, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005055/en/