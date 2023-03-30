SUBSCRIBE
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Announces Presentations at Upcoming Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit

March 30, 2023 | 
2 min read

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic and medical imaging applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit.

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic and medical imaging applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit. The event will be held in New York, NY, on April 3, 2023. Stephen Merrick, Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar, will present an overview of the Company from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. ET, and participate in a panel discussion, “Deep Dive into Production of Alpha Emitters: Current and Future Directions,” from 12:15 - 1:00 p.m. ET.

“NorthStar continues to expand our leadership position in the rapidly growing area of therapeutic and diagnostic radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and radiopharmaceutical contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO/CMO) services,” said Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. “Our company is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of therapeutic radioisotopes copper-67 and non-carrier added (n.c.a.) actinium-225, and we are strongly positioned for continued rapid growth. We look forward to sharing information about our innovative and environmentally sustainable approach to radioisotope production with the investor community at this important Jefferies conference.”

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage nuclear medicine company focused on advancing patient care by providing diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes, novel radiopharmaceuticals and customized radiopharmaceutical development services. Its proven management team and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable and non-uranium based technologies have made it an emerging leader at the forefront of U.S. medical radioisotope and radiopharmaceutical production. NorthStar’s molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) program is the sole source of domestic Mo-99, used to generate the standard-of-care diagnostic imaging radioisotope for assessing heart disease and cancer. It is expanding its industry-leading position in the growing area of therapeutic radioisotopes, used in targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy to treat cancer and other serious diseases, and is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier added (n.c.a.) actinium-225 (Ac-225) and copper-67 (Cu-67). NorthStar’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO/CMO) services unit will provide customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercialization programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

