Nimbus Therapeutics Closes $125M Private Financing to Advance Clinical Programs in Autoimmune Diseases and Oncology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimbus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company that designs and develops breakthrough medicines through its powerful computational drug discovery engine, today announced the closing of a $125 million private financing. The round involves participation from new investors Bain Capital Life Sciences and SV Health Investors, along with existing investors including Access Biotechnology, Atlas Venture, BVF Partners L.P., Bill Gates, Lightstone Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, RA Capital Management and SR One.

“The strong support from investors in this financing validates the promise and differentiation of Nimbus’ current portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs, and the success of our productive drug discovery engine,” said Jeb Keiper, M.S., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus. “I’m pleased to welcome SV Health Investors and Bain Capital Life Sciences to Nimbus’ investor syndicate at this very exciting time in our history, and look forward to generating and sharing critical data for our medicines in development in the near term.”

The financing will support the completion of the ongoing Phase 2b clinical trials of NDI-034858, Nimbus’ oral allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis, the initiation of psoriasis Phase 3 trials, as well as the initiation of additional Phase 2b clinical trials of NDI-034858 in other autoimmune indications, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and lupus.

The financing also will support the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials of NDI-101150, Nimbus’ hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor, in patients with solid tumors, as well as preclinical development of programs targeting Casitas B-lineage lymphoma b (Cbl-b) and Werner syndrome helicase (WRN), along with ongoing discovery efforts across a range of targets.

“We’re proud to lead this financing round to advance Nimbus’ exciting pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates,” said Nikola Trbovic, Ph.D., Partner at SV Health Investors. “Nimbus has a remarkable track record of success in discovering and developing differentiated small molecule therapies to address substantial unmet medical needs, and we’re excited to support their current portfolio of programs.”

In addition to this financing, Nimbus has recently appointed Gorjan Hrustanovic, Ph.D., Managing Director of BVF Partners, L.P., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Hrustanovic serves on a number of other public and private biotech boards, and trained in cancer biology and translational medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, structure-based drug discovery company developing novel small molecule medicines designed to act against well-validated but difficult-to-drug targets implicated in multiple human diseases. Nimbus combines leading-edge computational technologies with a tailored array of machine learning-based predictive modeling approaches. Nimbus has designed, discovered and developed a diverse portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs focused on inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, cancer and metabolic diseases, including three internally discovered compounds that have advanced into clinical trials. Nimbus is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. To learn more about Nimbus, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

About SV Health Investors

SV Health Investors is a leading healthcare fund manager committed to investing in tomorrow’s healthcare breakthroughs. The SV family of funds invests across stages, geographic regions, and sectors, with expertise spanning biotechnology, dementia, healthcare growth, healthcare technology and public equities. With over $2.5 billion in assets under management and a transatlantic presence with offices in Boston and London, SV has built an extensive network of talented investment professionals and experienced industry veterans. Since its founding in 1993, SV has invested in more than 200 companies with more than 90 of these having achieved successful acquisitions or IPOs. For learn more about SV Health Investors, please visit www.svhealthinvestors.com.

About Bain Capital Life Sciences

Bain Capital Life Sciences (www.baincapitallifesciences.com) invests in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, diagnostic, and life science tool companies across the globe, with a focus on companies that both drive medical innovation across the value chain and enable that innovation to improve the lives of patients with unmet medical needs. The differentiated skillset of Bain Capital Life Sciences team enables it to deliver targeted capital land value-added strategic support to companies around critical phases of growth and inflections in value. Since 1984, Bain Capital has employed a strategic and analytical approach to identify attractive investment opportunities and partner with management teams to transform and improve their businesses. During this time, Bain Capital has developed global reach, deep expertise, and a proven track record in the life sciences industries across private equity, public equity, credit, venture capital, and real estate.

