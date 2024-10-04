TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 39th Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for poster presentation at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting being held November 6 – 10 in Houston, TX and virtually.



Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Discovery of a MAGE-A4-specific TCR-T Therapy Candidate for Multiplex Treatment of Solid Tumors

Authors: Rutuja Kulkarni, Akshat Sharma, Vivin Karthik, Kenneth L Jahan, Rakshi Bala, Nicolas Gaspar, Amanda Kordosky, Daniel C Pollacksmith, Alok Das Mahopatra, Maytal Bowman, Drashti Shah, Victor Ospina, Sanket Shah, Skyler Martinez, Ryan E Kritzer, Jayanth Jawahar, Hana Husic, Shoshana Bloom, Emily Miga, Rachel Lent, Chandan K Pavuluri, Carolyn Hardy, Abigail Dooley, Alex Cristofaro, Zhonghua Zhu, Livio Dukaj, Antoine Boudot, Kimberly M Cirelli, Mollie M Jurewicz, Cagan Gurer

Abstract Number: 375

Session Date/Time: Friday, November 8; 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Central Time

Location: Exhibit Halls AB – George R. Brown Convention Center

Title: Preclinical Models for T-Plex, a Customized Multiplexed TCR-T Cell Therapy Addressing Intra-Tumor Antigen and HLA Heterogeneity

Authors: Maytal Bowman, Amanda Kordosky, Daniel Pollacksmith, Alok Das Mohapatra, Debanjan Goswamy, Victor Ospina, Sanket Revadkar, Shubhangi Kamalia, Skyler Martinez, Gaenna Rogers, Teagan Parsons, Dalena Nguyen, Jenny Tadros, Ira Jain, Alexander Cristofaro, Jenna LaBelle, Ribhu Nayar, Nancy Nabilsi, Antoine Boudot

Abstract Number: 359

Session Date/Time: Friday, November 8; 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Central Time

Location: Exhibit Halls AB – George R. Brown Convention Center

Title: Development of a Target Agnostic Platform to Assess the Reactivity of T Cell Receptor (TCR)-Engineered T Cell (TCR-T) Therapies to Primary Human Tissues

Authors: Sveta Padmanabhan, Shubhangi Kamalia, Drashti Shah, Shazad A Khokhar, Sadie Lee, Daniel C Pollacksmith, Kimberly M Cirelli, Vivin Karthik, Kenneth Jahan, Jenny Tadros, Teagan Parsons, Nancy Nabilsi, Andrew Ferretti, Dalena Nguyen, Livio Dukaj, Jin He, Ryan E Kritzer, Emily Miga, Alexander Cristofaro, Chandan K Pavuluri, Elisaveta Todorova, Tyler M Sinacola, Savannah G Szemethy, Kyra N Sur, Vandana Keskar, Carolyn Hardy, Hsin-Ho Huang, Zhonghua Zhu, Antoine J Boudot, Sonal Jangalwe, Ribhu Nayar, Gavin MacBeath

Abstract Number: 384

Session Date/Time: Saturday, November 9; 9:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Exhibit Halls AB – George R. Brown Convention Center



A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at tscan.com once presentations have concluded.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHATM Phase 1 heme trial). The Company is also developing TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers.

