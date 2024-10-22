Natera to Present New Renasight Data at ASN Kidney Week 2024

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and genetic testing, today announced that the company will present new data on its 385-gene kidney genetic test, Renasight™, at the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2024. The meeting will take place in San Diego from Oct. 23-27.





Natera and its collaborators will present 7 abstracts focused on comprehensive genetic testing for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). This includes an updated analysis from the prospective RenaCARE study, along with additional data on the utility of genetic testing for patients with CKD to enable more precise diagnoses, guide personalized treatment, and improve overall clinical outcomes.

The evidence to be presented at ASN adds to growing support for renal genetic testing, including the recently updated Kidney Diseases Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) guideline for the management of CKD, a newly published consensus statement on renal genetics by The National Kidney Foundation (NKF),1,2 and a review article published in The New England Journal of Medicine3 reiterating the clinical utility of genetic testing for the majority of patients with CKD.

“This has been a pivotal year in the field of renal genetic testing, with robust and unified support coming from leading organizations like NKF, KDIGO, and the New England Journal of Medicine on the benefits of comprehensive genetic testing for patients with CKD,” said Anthony Bleyer, MD, MS, professor of nephrology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. “The reality is that 25% of patients on dialysis do not know the cause of their kidney disease and they have a right to know what is causing their disease and know the resources available for their specific condition.”

“We are pleased to present data with our collaborators at ASN that further supports the clinical need for testing alongside these recent recommendations and guideline updates,” said Maggie Westemeyer, MS, CGC, director of clinical genetic services for Organ Health at Natera.

The full list of presentations at ASN Kidney Week include:

Poster Presentation | Abstract # TH-PO526 | Presenter: Meg Hager, MS, MPH, CGC | October 24, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT | Renasight

Patient Satisfaction and Outcomes Following a Session with a Genetic Counselor for Kidney Disease

Poster Presentation | Abstract # FR-PO653 | Presenter: Anthony Bleyer, MD, MS | October 25, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT | Renasight

Results of Genetic Testing with a 385-Gene Panel in African American Patients with Kidney Disease

Poster Presentation | Abstract # FR-PO655 | Presenter: Insa Schmidt, MD, MPH | October 25, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT | Renasight

Genetic testing in biopsy-confirmed kidney disease

Poster Presentation | Abstract # FR-PO658 | Presenter: Maggie Westemeyer, MS, CGC | October 25, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT | Renasight

The RenaCARE Study: Updating Genetic Testing Results in Response to New Gene-Disease Association and Variant Upgrade

Poster Presentation | Abstract # FR-PO659 | Presenter: Maggie Westemeyer, MS, CGC | October 25, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT | Renasight

Fabry Disease Genetic Diagnosis in a Large CKD Population Tested with a Broad Renal Gene Panel

Poster Presentation | Abstract # FR-PO667 | Presenter: Michelle Bloom, PhD | October 25, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT | Renasight

The Genetic Landscape of Glomerular Disease and FSGS among >50,000 Genetically Tested for CKD

Poster Presentation | Abstract # SA-PO578 | Presenter: Dinah Clark, MS, CGC | October 26, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT | Renasight

Assessment of Key Indicators of Pathogenicity in PKD1/2 Variants

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 200 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in “Risk Factors” in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

References

KDIGO 2024 Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease. Stevens, P E, et al. Kidney International. 2024;105(4S):S117-S314. doi:10.1016/j.kint.2023.10.018 Advancing Genetic Testing in Kidney Diseases: Report from a National Kidney Foundation Working Group. Franceschini, N, et al. American Journal of Kidney Diseases. 2024; doi:10.1053/j.ajkd.2024.05.010 Vivante A. Genetics of Chronic Kidney Disease. New England Journal of Medicine. 2024;391(7):627-639. doi:10.1056/NEJMra2308577

Contacts



Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-405-4709, investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com